After two years of federal assistance helping families pay for school lunches, some southern Colorado school districts are examining whether they will need to resume charging families for school lunches in the 2022-2023 school year.
School District 49 will vote on price increases at the next board meeting in May, and Colorado Springs School District 11 has confirmed it will reinstate the cost of school lunches for the next academic year, while Harrison School District 2 has said its policy will not change, and that both breakfast and lunch will continue to be free of charge. The COVID relief funding authorized by Congress, which allowed districts to provide lunch at no cost to parents for the last two years, expires June 30.