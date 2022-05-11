Between May 2021 and May 2022, 10 active-duty soldiers at Ft. Carson died by suicide, according to Pentagon data. The military installations with the highest rates of active-duty suicides for 2020 were Camp Lejeune with 21, Ft. Bragg with 21, and Ft. Carson, with 18, also according to information from the Pentagon.
Those with suicidal ideation are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Veterans in particular are encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Both lines take calls at all hours.