Over the past 38 years, residential property taxes have been held in check by the Gallagher Amendment, a measure adopted by Colorado voters in 1982.
But last year, voters repealed the amendment by a margin of 57.5 percent to 42.5 percent.
“It’s going to cause your property taxes to increase because that circuit breaker has been removed,” Lisa Frizell, Colorado Assessors’ Association president and Douglas County assessor, tells the Indy.
Further, she adds, those taxing entities that persuaded voters to exempt them from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR, adopted statewide in 1992) and others who might do so will have no mandate to maintain mill levies at existing levels.
TABOR limits how much new revenue taxing entities can collect year to year, limiting revenue to growth and an inflation factor.
With Gallagher out of the picture, taxing entities that are exempt from TABOR can collect taxes without seeing residential assessment rates fall, or, as Frizell puts it, “collect the gravy.”
“That means all those taxing entities, including metro districts, are able to continue to capture all the revenue,” Frizell says. “That’s a very big problem when it comes to rising tax bills.”
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker says the Gallagher Amendment emerged from a “property tax revolt” that originated in the late 1970s as property taxes grew.
Authored by a legislative committee, which included then-state lawmaker Dennis Gallagher, the amendment won passage by voters, 65.5 percent to 34.5 percent.
The measure split the total property tax collections statewide into two categories: residential and non-residential. It also mandated that no more than 45 percent of the total come from residential property, with 55 percent coming from non-residential, which reflected the split at that time.
The Gallagher Amendment further mandated the assessment rate for non-residential property be fixed at 29 percent, while the residential rate could fluctuate to maintain the 45 percent/55 percent split.
The first year after the amendment was adopted, the residential assessment rate was set at 21 percent of market value for residential property, which satisfied the 45/55 split.
Home values exploded in the 1990s, forcing residential assessment rates down in order to maintain the 45/55 shares, and since then, the residential assessment rate has plunged to 7.15 percent in order to satisfy the Gallagher Amendment’s mandate that residential property provide only 45 percent of total property taxes collected in the state.
Moreover, although the amendment required homeowners to fund only 45 percent of the tax burden, residential property accounted for 75 percent of the state’s total property value in 2020.
Thus, the repeal ballot measure emerged in 2020. “Vote yes” campaigns, which outspent opponents 10 to 1, argued the Gallagher amendment gave wealthy Colorado homeowners a tax break while burdening businesses and farmers with a greater share of property taxes. Small businesses were taxed at a rate four times higher than homeowners, they argued.
Opponents of repeal warned that ditching the amendment would cause homeowners’ tax bills to rise, despite the assessment rate being frozen at 7.15 percent. That’s because reductions in the percentage at which properties are assessed would no longer be required to meet the 45/55 split requirement.
“Higher taxes mean that homeowners will have less money to spend or save...,” opponents argued in the Blue Book.
The repeal removed the Gallagher Amendment from the state Constitution and froze the residential tax assessment rate at 7.15 percent and the non-residential rate at 29 percent.
It also allowed the legislature to decrease tax assessment rates, but maintained the TABOR mandate that voters approve tax rate hikes.
Lawmakers lowered property assessment rates in Senate Bill 21-295. But those temporary reductions expire in 2024 for taxes due in 2025.