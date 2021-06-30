A change of command ceremony for the Peterson-Schriever Garrison took place June 28 on Peterson Air Force Base. Col. James Smith turned over command to Col. Zachary Warakomski, a 1998 Air Force Academy graduate who previously served as the 375th Communications Group commander at Scott AFB, Illinois.
The Peterson-Schriever Garrison is home to approximately 16,000 military and civilian personnel, and operates six installations including Thule Air Base, Greenland, Cheyenne Mountain and New Boston Air Force Stations, and Kaena Point Space Force Station.
The Garrison also provides mission support to numerous space missions, including six U.S. Space Force Deltas, U.S. Space Operations Command, Joint Task Force-Space Defense, NORAD-USNORTHCOM, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, the 310th Space Wing, and the 302nd Airlift Wing.