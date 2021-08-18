Garry Berry Stadium, which opened in the fall of 1959, has received host of new renovations to the field and surrounding area. The $2.5 million upgrade includes a silver/gray football field, a new track, video scoreboard, sound system, drainage system and upgraded parking. According to Travis Whitley, Colorado Springs School District 11 project manager, the track and field project cost $2.1 million; ADA/parking improvements cost $333,000 and the videoboard $250,000.
Funding for the renovations came from the District 11 general fund and the mill levy override, a voter-approved tax increase in 2017. The new turf will resemble Eastern Michigan University’s field, which is one of a few silver/gray fields in the country.
Since four District 11 high schools share the stadium — Doherty, Palmer, Mitchell and Coronado — Chris Noll, District 11 director of athletics and activities, said district athletic directors did not want the stadium’s color scheme to lean toward one team.
“Most people, as they think about doing something different than green, you have to be careful,” he said. “There have been some fields that have been bright red or bright blue and that gets obnoxious. We wanted to try to stick a little bit to the neutral.”