GE Johnson Construction, a prominent regional company, will be sold to California-based DPR Construction at the end of September, The Gazette reported Aug. 10.
GE Johnson distinguished itself as a company that takes on unusual and premier projects. Among those are the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, built at 14,110 feet altitude; the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, which boasts a futuristic design and serves as the centerpiece of the lower Downtown area, and the expansion of St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, among many others.
The Gazette reported no purchase price has been disclosed, and the sale will be finalized late next month. DPR is ranked the nation’s 10th largest contractor and has projects across the country.
All of Johnson’s employees will work for DPR, and CEO Jim Johnson will remain for a time.
Johnson’s father, Gil, started the company in 1967. Jim Johnson became CEO in 1997, three years before his father died. GE Johnson and DPR did not issue a news release about the transaction, and did not respond to the Indy’s requests for comments.