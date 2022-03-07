The Colorado Springs School District 11 board has hired Dr. Nicholas Gledich as acting/interim superintendent until June 30, during its search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Michael Thomas, who left the position last week.
Gledich was D11's superintendent for nine years, from 2009 until his retirement in 2018, before Thomas was hired. He worked with six different school boards during his tenure and led the district through numerous budget cuts.
D11 community members had been sounding the alarm over Thomas' possible ouster for weeks, expecting the move as the board’s new conservative members, who ran on anti-equity platforms, opposed the direction Thomas was pursuing with D11.
Gledich will provide “stability” for the district, Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam said during a special public board meeting on March 7 to announce Gledich’s temporary hiring.
“I'm truly excited that Dr. Gledich is willing to step up to this role on short notice,” Melpakam said. “He is experienced and a well-known leader in the D11 community. He brings stability, and can hit the ground running right away. ...
"Dr. Gledich is the right person to guide the district through the next phase of district level leadership,” he added. “To our schools, the focus is finishing the school year strong, providing a rich educational experience for our students, ensuring all our students are growing academically. We are meeting the students’ social emotional needs as well and we are providing the necessary supports for our staff.”
D11 parents and teachers have been seeking stability from district leadership since the board separated with Thomas. Many community members have expressed support for Thomas and his vision for the district.
Melpakam said the board will aim to start its search for a permanent superintendent this week to avoid continuing the process through the summer months. He said, based on the process the board used to hire Thomas, the search is already “two or three weeks behind.”
He encouraged the community to “take an active role” in the search, and said the board will keep the public updated on its progress.
“As the process moves forward, the board is committed to being open and transparent,” Melpakam said. “As always, the community’s voice matters as we take this journey together to see the next permanent leader for our district.”
The board had appointed Dan Hoff, D11's executive director of school leadership, to serve as acting superintendent on March 2 to "bridge the immediate time needed for day-to-day operational requirements."
