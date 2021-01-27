Former El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn (2011-2019) is preparing a new political campaign, though he won’t say which seat he’ll seek.
Glenn, who also served as a Colorado Springs City Councilor (2003-2010), lost his bid for U.S. Senate to Democrat Michael Bennet in 2016. Now, he’s mounted a website titled “Darryl Glenn’s Political Action Group,” where he calls the 2020 election “a wake-up call” and says he wants to recruit “a political army” to advance his “core principles.”
“We are experiencing an incredible expansion of government intervention into our God-given individual rights of personal privacy, economic prosperity and religious liberty,” the site says. “If left unchecked, our freedoms will continue on the pathway to extinction.”
Glenn, chief legal officer for TESSA, an agency that supports domestic violence victims, stunned political observers four years ago when he defeated six candidates at the GOP assembly to advance to the Senate primary where he defeated four others. In 2018, he failed to unseat Rep. Doug Lamborn.