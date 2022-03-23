The March 19 El Paso County Republican assembly established several primary races, most notably for the GOP nomination for county coroner.
Dr. Leon Kelly, a pathologist who’s held the position for four years and was a deputy coroner before that, barely made the ballot with 31 percent of the delegate vote, The Gazette reported. (Thirty percent is required.)
Dr. Rae Ann Weber, a write-in candidate, received the majority after promising to be a “freedom doctor” who wouldn’t support COVID-19 mandates.
Kelly later posted a video message on Facebook, saying the office “never should be partisan,” adding he’s helped “thousands of grieving families, [but] I’ve never once been asked my party affiliation.”
He said he bases the work of his office on “unbiased objective scientific fact,” and “paid the price” when a “manipulated” county assembly exalted “a completely unqualified far right political activist” and almost kept him off the ballot.
Those delegates who weathered the pressure from the hard right, he said, “truly saved our city from catastrophe.” Kelly admitted he has “a lot of work to do” to assure his re-election.
Kelly has worked diligently to study and participate in programs to reduce youth suicide, homeless deaths and a rising number of deaths from opioids, including the deadly synthetic fentanyl.
Weber ran third in the November 2021 Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 board race, not gaining a seat. She’s a doctor of osteopathic medicine who opposes masks and other pandemic restrictions.
In other assembly results, incumbent County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer will face challengers in the primary, Lindsay Moore and David Winney, respectively.