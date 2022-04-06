Mesa County Republicans have proposed that the Colorado GOP adopt a series of platforms that would undo decades of progress in accommodating voters’ access to the polls. But perhaps the most startling proposal calls for regulating the free press, a foundation of the U.S. Constitution as guaranteed in the First Amendment.
The idea came at Mesa County’s GOP assembly held on March 26 in Grand Junction, according to Coloradonewsline.com. At least one person who attended called the measure “outrageous,” the news site reported.
The proposed platform, which voices support for “registration and regulation of journalism to protect against the Marxist agenda,” has drawn sharp criticism from First Amendment experts in Colorado.
Steve Zansberg, the pre-eminent First Amendment attorney in Colorado, tells the Indy via email that the platform would upend legal doctrine set decades ago against prior restraints.
The concept of prior restraint imposes official restrictions upon speech or other forms of expression in advance of actual publication. The movie, The Post, documented the case of the Pentagon Papers, which led both The New York Times and The Washington Post before the Supreme Court to argue against the Nixon Administration’s order that neither newspaper publish further accounts of how the Vietnam War was prosecuted and lost. (The Times had already published one article when the order was imposed.)
“One would be hard pressed to think of a proposal more antithetical to the ‘Freedom of the Press’ enshrined in our First Amendment, than a system of official licensing,” Zansberg says.
“Indeed, the doctrine against ‘prior restraints’ — the ‘most objectionable’ and ‘least tolerable’ form of censorship — grew out of, and in opposition to, the British system that required operators of printing presses to obtain a license from the government.”
Zansberg notes that in 1931, the U.S. Supreme Court recounted that British restriction in Near v. Minnesota, declaring “If the township may prevent the circulation of a newspaper for no reason other than that some of its inhabitants may violently disagree with it ... there is no limit to what may be prohibited.”
In a 1955 case, Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes traced the historical background of the First Amendment, stressing the intention of the framers to ban the English system of licensing the press. Hughes cited the doctrine, stating, “... the general conception that liberty of the press, historically considered and taken up by the Federal Constitution, has meant, principally although not exclusively, immunity from previous restraints or censorship.”
Jeff Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, first stressed that CFOIC is a nonpartisan organization that stands outside the political arena.
He then blasted the idea of regulating journalists.
“Apparently some people need a reminder that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects journalism from being regulated or restricted by the government,” he wrote in an email. “Freedom of the press is a critical pillar of our democracy, ensuring that the American people are informed so they can vote intelligently and hold government at all levels accountable.
“I hope the proponents of such a resolution aren’t suggesting the U.S should be more like Russia, where press freedom has evaporated and it is now a crime to report on the Ukraine invasion, punishable by up to 15 years in prison,” he adds.
Coloradonewsline.com later reported the Mesa County GOP chair Kevin McCarney expressed opposition to that proposed platform plank, saying “Personally, I’m against regulation of any business.”
Other planks to percolate out of the Mesa County assembly:
• “The Republican party supports the abolition of mail-in voting, reducing or eliminating early in-person voting, and requiring that all votes be cast in person on paper ballots after state-issued ID has been shown at a polling location (exceptions only for military members, or those physically disabled who present written justification).”
• “The Republican party supports protecting religious speech, and specifically protecting it from being labeled ‘hate’ speech.”
• “The Republican Party opposes socialist and communist policies and tyranny, and publicly denounces Democrats and the Democratic Party as communists.”
The state GOP will formulate its platform at the Republican Convention and Assembly at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on April 9. It wasn’t clear as of the Indy’s press deadline whether the proposal to regulate journalists prevailed in Mesa County.