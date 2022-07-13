Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on July 6 designed to “protect the freedom and privacy of Coloradans” by ensuring Colorado won’t aid states where abortion is banned in identifying, prosecuting or issuing professional sanctions against reproductive health care providers or people who come here from other states for an abortion.
“We are taking needed action to protect and defend individual freedom and protect the privacy of Coloradans,” he said in a statement.
For Polis, it’s an economic issue as well. The order reads, “Colorado is experiencing a workforce shortage in many professions, and disqualifying people because they were prosecuted for taking actions in other states that are fully legal under Colorado law would hurt our economy and our State.”
“This important step will ensure that Colorado’s thriving economy and workforce are not impacted based on personal health decisions that are wrongly being criminalized in other states,” he said in the statement.
Polis’ action is seen as a response to states where abortion is banned and whose officials have threatened to prosecute women who seek abortion in states where it’s legal along with abortion providers. States that offer similar protections include North Carolina, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, California, Oregon, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington.
“In the wake of the wrong and misguided decision in Dobbs [v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization], numerous states have moved and will move to ban abortion outright, and many other states already have ‘trigger laws’ that will ban abortion within 30 days of the Dobbs decision,” Polis said in a statement referring to the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that had made abortion legal.
“This impending loss of freedom for people around the country poses a threat to the people of Colorado to the extent that other states may seek to infringe on essential rights protected by Colorado law, and impose criminal penalties or civil liability for conduct that is now outlawed in other states, but remains legal in Colorado,” Polis’ executive order says.
“Colorado is committed to protecting access to reproductive health care. No one who is lawfully providing, assisting, seeking, or obtaining reproductive health care in Colorado should be subject to legal liability or professional sanctions in Colorado or any other state, nor will Colorado cooperate with criminal or civil investigations for actions that are fully legal in our State. This Executive Order ensures that all Coloradans are afforded protections and rights under Colorado law and directs state agencies and departments managed by Governor-appointed executives to protect access to reproductive health care in Colorado within their authority under the law,” the order says.
Polis directed the Department of Regulatory Affairs to protect people working in Colorado from any disciplinary action against a professional license for providing or seeking reproductive health care in Colorado or any other state.
“I will exercise the full extent of my discretion to decline requests for the arrest, surrender, or extradition of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of another state where the violation alleged involves the provision of, assistance with, securing of, or receipt of reproductive health care, unless the acts forming the basis of the prosecution of the crime charged would also constitute a criminal offense under Colorado law,” Polis’ order states.
In April, Polis signed into law the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codifies protections to ensure that abortion and choice remain legal in Colorado.
The Colorado Nurses Association said in the release it supports “women’s independent and autonomous decision” to seek reproductive care, including abortion, as well as those holding licenses to provide those services.
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains also hailed the executive order, saying it made clear that “If you are a patient seeking abortion care, you are safe and welcome in Colorado.”
House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, sponsor of the Colorado Reproductive Health Equity Act, pediatrician Yadira Caraveo, and ER nurse Kyle Mullica issued a statement praising the order.
Esgar said “government should never interfere in a patient’s private medical decision,” and that the executive order is designed to “protect patients and providers from actions taken by Republican state legislatures to criminalize abortion, force rape victims and children to give birth, and prosecute patients who travel out of their states to access an abortion.”
“As a doctor, I am appalled that GOP politicians in Republican-led states are limiting women’s freedom to choose and providers’ ability to provide care,” said Rep. Caraveo, D-Thornton, a primary-care physician. “It is a doctor’s responsibility to care for their patient, but five Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court have allowed nearly half of all states to imprison doctors for providing life-saving medical care. The executive order Governor Polis issued today will protect doctors and pregnant women seeking life saving care from the state and local governments wanting to use their private medical information to put them in prison. Congress must follow Colorado’s lead and protect women’s ability to choose their own reproductive futures.”
And Rep. Mullica (D-Thornton) said in a statement, “We now live in a terrifying reality where abortion patients in Colorado and the providers who care for them could be arrested in states where Republican legislatures have banned abortion. I serve on the House Health and Insurance Committee where earlier this year every Republican lawmaker on the committee voted to ban abortion without exception and force rape victims and children to give birth. I’m proud that our governor is taking additional action today to protect providers’ licenses and patients’ privacy, and I’ll continue fighting bills from Republican lawmakers to ban abortion in Colorado.”
Besides adopting the Reproductive Health Equity Act, Democrats this past legislative session defeated three Republican-proposed bills that would have jeopardized abortion rights.