Gov. Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs June 17 to sign bills sponsored by Rep. Tony Exum (D-HD17), Rep. Marc Snyder (D-HD18) and Sen. Pete Lee (D-SD11). Exum’s House Bill 21-1270 provides additional funding to programs that help underserved Coloradans utilizing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) access employment services related to the Colorado Employment First Program.
Lee’s House Bill 21-1215 expands the Justice Crime Prevention Initiative and provides grants for small businesses for formerly incarcerated people. Snyder’s Senate Bill 21-118 creates an alternative response pilot program for county departments of human or social services to address a report of mistreatment of an at-risk adult.
The bills are funded, in part, by money secured through the American Rescue Plan, which gave Colorado $3.88 billion. “How do we really transform and help get people out of poverty and off of reliance on SNAP to be able to fully support themselves?” asked Polis when introducing Exum’s bill. “That’s what that $3 million goes to, matched with another $3 million from the federal government for a total of a $6 million investment.”
Lee’s bill will fund programs like Colorado Springs Works, a Southeast Colorado Springs-based program that provides job training to underserved community members. “Community Works is an organization started in Denver originally, with the intention of helping underserved communities get onto a success path,” explained Juaquin Mobley, director of Colorado Springs Works. “The way we do that is by getting them short-term credentials that lead to long-term solutions. We get them involved in construction, warehouse, all that stuff on a successful career path. In Colorado Springs we’ve been able to implement that strategy that we used in Denver, and as a result we’ve been able to reduce our recidivism [rate] down to below 2 percent. This is going to allow us to expand and help more and more people.”