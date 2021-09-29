Gov. Jared Polis announced the opening of several community vaccination sites and a revamp of the state’s COVID-19 testing program, which will now offer Rapid-At-Home testing to Coloradans directly without the need to have a medical professional witness test administration. The state has purchased 2 million Binax rapid tests.
“I’m proud that Colorado has the sixth-lowest COVID-19 rates in the country, but in order to lower that even further and effectively end this pandemic, our state must always have a comprehensive approach to combating this virus,” said Polis in a news release.
“The opening of four community vaccination sites will help us efficiently roll out even more vaccines while making COVID-19 testing available right from the comfort of your home will aid our state in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19. The virus is not tired of us, Coloradans, so we must use every tool in the toolbox to defeat this pandemic. But it’s scientifically proven and clear that our most effective tool in this fight is the lifesaving, free and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Trust the science and get your vaccine today.”
The expanded vaccination sites and access to at-home testing will help the state battle the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is some variability in what we are seeing in ICU capacity across the state,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist. “While Colorado’s COVID-19 rates have started to go down, we are still seeing some higher rates in northern parts of the state.
Counties that tend to have the highest hospitalization rates tend to be the counties with the lowest vaccination rates. So the overall message is that at the individual level the vaccine will prevent you from being hospitalized and at the county and state level, vaccinations help keep ICU capacity in check.”
Individuals can sign up to have tests delivered straight to their homes at covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.