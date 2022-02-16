Gov. Jared Polis and law enforcement officials unveiled a $113 million public safety plan on Feb. 10. The package of legislation includes a request from the governor for 107 new full-time employees at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, as well as various crime prevention measures.
According to a Consumer Affairs report, Colorado is currently ranked 39th in the nation for safety. The plan focuses on adding resources for law enforcement, including grants to aid in recruiting, training and retention.
Polis said the plan is in response to a pandemic-related surge in crime across the nation. “Nobody should feel that it’s dangerous to walk home from work or the store at night or to play with their kids in their neighborhood. ... We know that nothing can be achieved overnight and there is no silver bullet, but this collaborative, data-driven plan is a very important step to making Colorado safer,” said Polis.
The two-year proposal would be funded at first by the American Rescue Plan Act, but if the programs prove effective, there could be additional funding. The plan includes several bills already under consideration that were crafted with input from state lawmakers, local law enforcement agencies, and community leaders.