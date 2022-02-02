Following a week in which Republicans in the Colorado Legislature unveiled their plans for the 2022 session and spent time criticizing Democrats for having similar priorities in public safety, affordability and education, Gov. Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs on Jan. 19 to discuss Democratic plans and accomplishments.
With stops at a Colorado Springs School District 11 charter school and the Union Boulevard Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office before he delivered a State of the State speech to Colorado Springs’ business community, Polis affirmed his commitment to improving education in Colorado and saving residents money.
“They have great data on student achievement,” said Polis of Coperni 3, a K-7 charter school near The Citadel mall. “Math and reading, they’ve taken folks from at-risk and below proficient to proficient and advanced in just over the course of two to three years.”
Part of Polis’ plans for 2022 include a budget increase for Colorado schools. “One of our budget proposals is an increase of about 9 percent in per-pupil funding as well as making sure we have the reserves to maintain that over several years,” said Polis. “What that means on the ground, in schools in Colorado Springs and across Colorado, is that we’ll be able to have smaller class sizes, better teacher pay, restoring programs that have been cut in some districts, like the arts. We have local administration of schools in our state, which is a great thing. School districts, charter schools, they really decide what’s best with their parents, their community about meeting their needs for all their learners.”
At the Union Boulevard DMV — one of the busiest offices in the state — Polis joined Colorado Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino to discuss fee reductions and the improved efficiency of Colorado’s DMV offices. “In addition to reducing vehicle registration fees, we also want to reduce the aging vehicle fee, eliminate the fee to start your own business, [provide] relief for businesses and employees by prepaying paid family and medical leave, avoid tax increases by shoring up the unemployment trust fund and waiving all fees for nurses and mental health professionals,” said Polis. “Normally they have to have a license in good standing and pay a fee — we want to waive all those fees to make life more affordable. In many states, drivers often pay $40 or $50 for a new license. Here in Colorado it’s $30 and it won’t go up. The Colorado DMV issued 1.1 million drivers licenses last year and avoiding a $2 increase will save Coloradans $2.2 million, and when you register your vehicle you’ll see a fee reduction of $11.10 and we’re looking to continue that into the future and help save Coloradoans money.”
Ferrandino emphasized recent improvements to the DMV to make the offices more efficient and customer friendly. “Not only through the governor and the legislature are we saving people money by not increasing the drivers license fee and reducing registration fees,” he said, “we’re also saving people money and time by making it easier and convenient for them to get the services they need at the DMV.”
At Boot Barn Hall in northern Colorado Springs, Polis gave his State of the State address, hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, for approximately 500 attendees. “Gov. Polis has really worked on behalf of business to include money and expertise and prioritization in his budget on a number of initiatives that are going to advance Colorado’s economy and help Colorado’s employees and employers,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, the new president and CEO of the Chamber & EDC. “Some of those critical dollars are in the unemployment insurance trust fund, that he has made a priority, the temporary family fee relief and investment in workforce development, and a focus on housing affordability, which we all know here in Colorado Springs is near and dear to our heart, and then of course sending dollars to our state budget reserve.”
Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-SD3) highlighted the Democrats’ legislative agenda before welcoming Polis. “This entire state, particularly southern Colorado, is at a crossroads when it comes to charting our future,” he said. “We are up against some big challenges, but at the same time we have some real opportunities and real monumental tools at our disposal to fight many of these challenges. This session, we share the goal of paving the way for Colorado that remains the great place to live, work, raise a family and start a small business, just like my parents did. We are just about one week into session, and we’re already working to ensure that Colorado is a safer and more affordable state.”
Garcia also provided a brief update on the status of efforts to keep U.S. Space Command, which is scheduled to move to Huntsville, Alabama, because of a decision by former President Donald Trump just days before he left office. “I’m extremely proud to have worked with Gov. Polis, Sen. [Michael] Bennet [D], Sen. [John] Hickenlooper [D] and our Colorado Springs delegation at the Capitol to keep U.S. Space Command right here in Colorado Springs,” he said. “We know that southern Colorado is undoubtedly the best strategic location for Space Command and it is crucial, as an economic driver for this region. Even though some might think that the conversation is over, I want to assure you that I am confident that in southern Colorado you have many advocates in Gov. Polis and myself.”
Polis delivered an abbreviated version of his Jan. 13 State of the State speech, with specific topics of interest for El Paso County residents. “The influence of the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado in the state legislature will never be higher,” he said. “We’re really excited about the statewide vision. We’ve made some great appointments from El Paso County these last few months. We were proud to put the first judge from El Paso County on the Court of Appeals in 40 years, Judge Tim Schultz, he’s going to do a great job. We’re thrilled that the area will have a strong voice for UCCS in the [University of Colorado] system.”
While Polis addressed challenges for Colorado Springs — affordable housing, utility rates, public safety and access to mental health — he ended his speech on an high note. “As we look to the future of the state, I’m happy to say I’m optimistic — more optimistic than I ever really have been,” he said. “We’re in a strong fiscal position, not only these investments, the fee relief, the tax cuts, but also record reserves along with it. There’s some states that went down an unsustainable model of, yes, they do investment in tax cuts, but then they build up deficits and the chickens come home to roost. We are recommending the highest reserve level the state’s ever had — 13.5 percent reserve — as well as prepaying this increased investment in schools, so it’s sustained right now, at least for the next four or five years… Despite everything the Pikes Peak region and our state has been through the past couple of years, Coloradans have the grit and grace to rise above any challenge that comes our way.”
