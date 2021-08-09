Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham is running for a second term.
As reported in the Pikes Peak Bulletin, the Business Journal’s sister publication, Graham said Aug. 2 that he is seeking to continue as Manitou’s mayor during a workshop at Manitou Springs City Hall that addressed procedures for running for office and serving on the city’s boards and commissions.
“One of the great things we love about Manitou, it’s a diverse community,” Graham said, as quoted in the Aug. 5 issue of the Bulletin.
“We’ve got flavors of all kinds of personalities and interests. We certainly have a strong commitment to things like the environment, we identify with the artists, we identify with bring friendly,” Graham said.
“When you think about it, we’ve got a lot of differences in the community, which we really tolerate very well,” he said.
Asked by community member Coreen Toll if he planned to run again, Graham answered, “Yes.”
Manitou’s next municipal election will be Nov. 2. Besides mayor, offices to be filled on the ballot will be council members for each of the city’s three wards.
Office-seekers must submit an affidavit within 10 days of becoming a candidate — defined as the point at which they publicly announce their intent to run — and file nomination petitions to the city clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
More information is available at manitousprings.gov.