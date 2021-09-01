Genevieve Gustavson was among those who fled their homes in Mountain Shadows as the Waldo Canyon Fire bore down in 2012, claiming 347 homes and two lives. So she’s not eager to see more residents flood into her neighborhood, considering some 26,000 people barely made it out alive nine years ago.
In the years since, more people have crowded into that northwest area of the city, and all along the city’s western boundary, neighbors say.
“Should a fire again breakout ... it’s a traffic trap at current density,” she wrote in an email to City Council. “Should we be expected to abandon our cars and run??”
Gustavson was among hundreds of Colorado Springs residents who opposed rezoning 125 acres at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road intended for 420 apartments.
In an unusual move, City Council voted 5-4 on Aug. 24 to reject rezoning the property, which hosts a 750,000-square-foot office building and 1,000-vehicle parking lot.
Despite statements from Fire Chief Randy Royal, Police Chief Vince Niski and El Paso County Office of Emergency Management head Jim Reid that officials could handle a large-scale evacuation, Council cited safety concerns in siding with citizens.
While jubilant over the decision, neighbors say the issue goes beyond the apartment complex. They say they hope the action signals Council is more willing to look at development on a regional scale in light of the fact that 35,000 homes lie within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) in Colorado Springs, most on the Westside.
“Obviously, we’re not the only ones concerned about this,” Broadmoor area resident Dana Duggan told the Indy on Aug. 23 as she demonstrated against the apartment complex. “We should look at this in a more complete form.”
And Bill Wysong, with Mountain Shadows Community Association, who led the opposition, says the fight is “not over by any shot.”
Mountain Shadows residents mobilized over the last year with petition drives and fundraising to fight the 420-apartment proposal, arguing it would detrimentally impact bighorn sheep herds, views, traffic and, most notably, public safety.
Much like those opposing the city’s 2016 deal to trade Strawberry Fields open space to The Broadmoor, opponents of the apartment complex at 30th Street and Garden of the Gods Road flooded Council with letters, emails and phone calls.
So many citizens signed on using the city’s remote technology to watch the Planning Commission favor the project on March 18 that the system crashed, delaying the meeting for an hour.
As momentum built, citizens from subdivisions across the city’s western swath, from Skyway to Mountain Shadows, banded together, forming Westside Watch to promote safety measures, such as fire mitigation and creating evacuation plans.
Among those issues is traffic. Neighbors opposing the apartment project, proposed by Florida-based Vision Properties, argued the complex would choke traffic flows at 30th Street and Garden of the Gods Road, and stymie evacuation efforts.
The developer’s traffic study, however, held up under an independent review ordered by Council, which concluded the complex wouldn’t degrade traffic flows.
Citizens disputed that, and John McLain, who said he’s an expert in modeling tools, called the results of one assessment “frightening.”
He said he simulated an evacuation for Mountain Shadows using the Fast Local Emergency Evacuation Tool (FLEET), widely used elsewhere to estimate duration required to clear an area. He found that within the first hour, only 6 percent would be evacuated; in the second hour, 21 percent. A full evacuation would take five hours and 20 minutes, he said.
Moreover, he and others argued, “I have seen no evidence of a written strategic plan or modeling tool that protects the citizens. A verbal statement that says ‘don’t worry’ is not a plan.”
He was referring to assurances made on Aug. 23 by Niski, Royal and Reid that their departments could safely carry out evacuations on the fly, based on weather, populations, location and intensity of the blaze, as well as those required due to flooding or other calamitous events. Royal told Council that local officials would soon meet with developers of the Zonehaven program that guides evacuations and support.
But Reid admitted the city has conducted only seven evacuation drills with residents since the Waldo Canyon Fire, and he was unable to cite dates of when those occurred.
McLain called Zonehaven a “tactical solution” that would result in chaos, because it’s not a predictive tool. “The path you’re headed down will be a disaster for the neighborhood,” he said.
Siding with neighbors were Council President Tom Strand, President Pro Tem Richard Skorman, Nancy Henjum, Bill Murray and Dave Donelson, who represents the district in which the apartment complex was proposed.
Citing a need for more housing and a property right to develop the site, Councilors Wayne Williams, Randy Helms, Yolanda Avila and Mike O’Malley favored the project.
Skorman, who supported the project on first reading in May, switched his stance, saying “health and safety reasons” changed his mind, while noting a wider vision for Westside growth is needed.
“We have to start to think about these kinds of infill projects,” he says. “I’m a proponent of that, and yet, this has reached a threshold for me. I can’t support this kind of a dense project in our WUI for health and safety reasons. It crosses over that threshold.”
That the squabble over one apartment complex has pivoted to a debate about growth on the Westside should surprise no one.
Over the past several years, Council has promoted infill development, prompting some developers to squeeze new projects into small spaces, sometimes riling abutting landowners.
On Aug. 23, during a Council briefing, Donelson told Niski, Royal and Reid, “There’s no doubt your people will risk their lives to save people. We are making the task more difficult when we put more and more development in the WUI, when we infill the sites that are right up against the forest. Does development in the WUI make your job more difficult?”
Royal demurred, saying, “That’s a difficult question.” He then noted that since Waldo, the city adopted construction methods to ward off sparks and mapped the homes that lie within the WUI showing whether they’re mitigated against fire or not.
R.C. Smith, a former battalion chief with the Colorado Springs Fire Department who lives in Mountain Shadows, told Council it’s not a hard question to answer.
“When you inject more people into any situation, it makes it more difficult,” he said. “What’s an acceptable level of risk? If you put more people in there, there’s more risk.”
Smith, who also served in emergency management for El Paso County, told the Indy on Aug. 23 as residents protested the apartment complex outside the Council meeting that it’s a reasonable request to demand an evacuation plan before density is added.
Skorman, too, widened the debate, saying, “Have we thought this through in terms of would we want to see 5,000 more residents on the Flying W Ranch and all the land around it? Is there a limit? I think there’s many more development possibilities in the future. I heard a rumor there’s plans for a couple thousand more units. As somebody who worries about fire risk, I worry if we don’t get our arms around what we can plan for in our WUI and understand what that threshold is, do we say ‘Yes’ to this today and ‘No’ to something tomorrow?”
Royal said he didn’t know what the density should be.
“Do we keep saying, ‘Let’s build in the WUI?’” Skorman replied. “When do we halt it?”
Murray noted the police force is short more than 100 officers and the Fire Department needs 83 more firefighters to attain full strength. “These shortages exist right this minute,” he said. “Are these promises being made based on full capacity, or based on lack of resources right now?”
Royal and Niski said if need be, they can call in off-duty personnel and redirect others to an emergency situation, and Mayor’s Chief of Staff Jeff Greene noted the city has mutual aid agreements with surrounding departments for help.
While Council can consider the public’s safety, health and welfare in development proposals, the city doesn’t require developers to provide evacuation plans as part of their applications.
“When these applications are submitted to the city, we need to review them at the time they’re submitted,” Assistant City Attorney Mark Smith told Council. “We don’t have an evacuation plan requirement at this time. We can’t stop people from submitting applications and judge them on standards that don’t exist.”
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department reports that in 2020 only 126 building permits for single-family homes and none for multifamily were issued in several ZIP codes on the Westside. In the region, residential permits totaled 5,068 for single family and 1,587 for apartments.
Through Aug. 21 this year, of the 1,922 residential building permits issued in the region, only 101 single family and 17 multifamily permits were for Westside homes.
As PPRBD spokesperson Greg Dingrando says, most residential development is happening in the north and east, in Monument and Falcon. A majority of multifamily projects are being built Downtown and on the city’s northeast side, he said.
So the dearth of residential construction on the Westside could bolster the argument that more apartments are needed. But apparently many Westside complexes are now in the planning stage, according to Tim Leigh, former City Council member who owns a real estate company.
“By short and quick count, it looks like around 2,000 apartment units will be constructed surrounding the Mesa on the West Side,” he tells the Indy in an email. “Those units and that growth, which may be allowed by city code, is not sustainable in that size envelope.”
Allowing growing densities in the past “should not prevent us from revisiting those zoning rules and should not prevent us from developing a new, modern strategic plan for now and the future,” Leigh adds.
Leigh surmises that decisions to allow development to encroach on the WUI might have stemmed from an inability to predict how much the city would grow.
“It’s not too late to stop some of the buses about to leave the station,” he says. “We need to flatten some tires and preserve the future.”
He also questions whether thought is given to building housing near employers rather than “in the midst of the natural environments,” and whether vehicle volume is being considered.
Up to 5,000 vehicles will come and go to those 2,000 apartments — likely a conservative figure, Leigh says — every day. Exit points could become choke points, including Garden of the Gods Road, Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard, all of which lead to Interstate 25.
Wysong, too, cites potential growth as a continuing problem.
Red Leg Brewing Co. opened a complex on Garden of the Gods Road in late July, and now “cars are everywhere,” he says, adding a patch of land near 2424 Garden of the Gods could be developed for up to 900 units.
“They just keep approving all this development and no one is being held accountable for all the development. No one is looking at the big picture,” he says. “You don’t keep packing people in when you don’t have [an evacuation] plan.”
All of those concerns are symptomatic of growth, Planning and Community Development Director Peter Wysocki told Council.
“We’ve talked a lot today about infill,” he said. “Where do we grow?” When projects unfold east of Powers Boulevard, people express alarm the city is extending eastward, he said. When infill projects pop up, neighbors complain about impacts to existing neighborhoods.
Because the city is growing at a rate of 1.2 to 1.3 percent per year, “That growth has to occur somewhere,” he said.
“Part of it will occur in more suburban areas, east of Powers, some within existing areas of the city. It’s inevitable. We’re a city that’s changing, maturing, developing. If there is not reinvestment in neighborhoods that developed 30 to 50 years ago, those neighborhoods have less chance of remaining vibrant,” he said.
Noting that 2424 Garden of the Gods is already developed for office use that would generate more traffic than an apartment complex, Wysocki predicted it’s not the last controversial proposal to come.
“This is probably one of several you’ll be faced with,” he told Council. “Please keep in mind as a community we will have these challenging decisions.”
Avila said she struggled over her decision to support the project. “We keep growing and people are coming, and, yes, there’s going to be more traffic. That’s the reality of it,” she said. “But this does provide housing. We need all types of housing. I am a pro-housing person. We are in a housing crisis.”
Strand noted the outcry over the apartment project served as a reminder for city officials to “make sure we keep our promises to keep the city safe.”
But it’s anyone’s guess whether the singular rezoning proposal will segue into a broader view of development requirements.
For now, though, Wysong is celebrating.
“The communities won,” he says. “I mean that there’s hope that communities can push back and not be run over by the planning department. We made the first strike, and maybe now we’ll have an opportunity to be heard more.”