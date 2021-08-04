Colorado Springs celebrated its 150th birthday on July 31. As part of the sesquicentennial COS 150 celebration, Tejon Street was closed from Cache la Poudre Street to Vermijo Avenue for a parade featuring horses, classic cars, marching bands from area high schools, animals from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, historical reenactors, cultural performers and more. Following the parade, Mayor John Suthers kicked off the sesquicentennial celebration with a speech, cupcakes and a street festival.
At the Pioneers Museum, performers played music throughout the day. Along Vermijo Avenue, food trucks as well as local brewers and distilleries provided nourishment and libations. Events at the street festival included a USA Triathlon simulation, U.S. Figure Skating synthetic ice rink demonstration, wheelchair basketball activation, a taekwondo demonstration, and Olympic City USA and Xfinity hot air balloon inflations. NBC’s telecast of the Olympic Games was livestreamed on a large screen in the Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s plaza. Additionally, Colorado Springs Sports Corp provided live music, autograph sessions and panel discussions with Tokyo 2020 Paralympian shooter McKenna Geer plus U.S. Olympic Hall of Famers Bonnie Blair and Jackie Joyner-Kersee.