Colorado Highway 115 between Colorado Springs and Cañon City and Florence, from mile post 27.7 just south of Fort Carson to 39, will see some major changes with a project now under design by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The highway provides a vital link from here to Penrose, Pueblo West and the Cañon City area.
The improvements will address safety and capacity by rehabilitating and replacing pavement, replacing Rock Creek Bridge, adding passing lanes, and adding a turn lane for northbound Old Cañon City Road and right-turn deceleration lanes.
The project’s urgency was determined by pavement condition, a traffic study, crash history, a drainage report and other environmental reports.
Additional work will include rumble strips, signage, guardrails and improved roadside grading.
