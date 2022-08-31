Growth can be a blessing or a curse.
Just ask Mary Sprunger-Froese, who watched the Urban Renewal Authority demolish her house in the Lowell neighborhood in 2001. “They moved out the kids and they brought in the cops,” says Sprunger-Froese. The URA removed Lowell Elementary and South Junior High School on the same block, dropping the city’s Police Operations Center right where the junior high had been.
“We were working-class there, we were Black, Brown and white,” says Sprunger-Froese. “The kids would play ball with the parents on Sunday afternoons on the grass in front of the school.” Her husband even built a “bike library” for kids in the neighborhood.
But Sprunger-Froese’s house, and the schools, were within the South Central Downtown Urban Renewal Area — known as the “Lowell URA” — bounded by Rio Grande Street on the north; Nevada Avenue on the west; the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad tracks on the south and Shook’s Run on the east. In Lowell, the URA cited elements of “slum” and “blight,” which must be present in a neighborhood to warrant urban renewal intervention.
But before the demolition, one Lowell resident was denied a loan to improve her roof — the city said the neighborhood was “in transition.” The same went for the neighborhood’s attempt to get Community Development Block Grant funds, distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for better housing and infrastructure, to eliminate blight, or for urgent community needs.
“It’s a way of pulling out support from a neighborhood so that it will for sure fail,” says Sprunger-Froese, who rented in Lowell for 15 years. “Then developers come in to put in something ‘shiny’ and ‘revitalizing’ — which means ‘killing.’”
Twenty-two years after Sprunger-Froese was forced out of Lowell, she’s face-to-face with developers again — this time in meetings. Her neighborhood, historic Mill Street — which crosses Cascade Avenue south of Downtown — faces a similar fate, surrounded by rapid expansion and revitalization efforts. The city’s Mill Street Neighborhood Plan website notes “changes in every direction” — among them, the Switchbacks’ Weidner Field.
On a walk through Mill Street you can spot sunflowers sprouting through cracks in the sidewalk and neighbors sitting on their porches waving at passersby. The neighborhood has been home to working-class families for well over a century — it was platted in 1870 by Gen. William Palmer to house employees for its affluent neighbors to the north and south.
“We have something very special here with our neighbors,” says Mill Street resident Frozie Abbott. “We watch out for one another, some of them even have keys to people’s houses, people walk other people’s dogs.”
As developments sprout up near Mill Street, residents would like a say in how new infrastructure might impact their community. They want the city to hear their concerns before it’s “too little, too late” — for Sprunger-Froese, Lowell all over again. At stake is affordable housing that’s survived decades of change, and is now at risk of being invaded by developers and high-rent districts.
What sets Mill Street apart from other areas facing gentrification is a group of residents that’s steadfastly pushing for a Community Benefit Agreement, or CBA, before the massive Downtown development boom goes any further. Residents seeking the agreement want a seat at the table when development comes into the space where Martin Drake Power Plant currently sits. Residents are hoping for a community center or a park, and are prepared to sit down with the city and developers to negotiate their demands.
Some history
Mill Street is an area historically attractive to immigrants and people of color. Leah Davis Witherow, curator of history for the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, emphasizes how personal “desirability” is when considering a neighborhood. For immigrants and working-class families in the mid-20th century, the near-Downtown neighborhood represented the opportunity to become a homeowner in a community with shared values, as well as gain the ability to pass down family wealth to their children.
“It’s less desirable for investment,” said Davis Witherow. “It’s less desirable for banks, it’s less desirable for insurance companies, because this space is surrounded by industry and the creek and railroads and it is not a quiet, serene neighborhood.”
The neighborhood’s demographic — people of color and immigrants — is one that’s been targeted by local and federal policy for decades, beginning in 1934 when the Federal Housing Administration started insuring home loans. Loans weren’t given to residents who lived in areas that were deemed as “hazardous” investment sites according to maps drafted by the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation, a practice now known as “redlining.”
Areas redlined were subject to federal and city disinvestment for decades. But since the ’80s, people have been flocking back to the urban core, according to a study conducted on the determinants of gentrification in the U.S. by researcher Bruce London, a sociology professor at Clark University. With the urban core becoming “cool” again, cities rapidly reinvested in downtowns, pushing existing residents out.
“What we see over time throughout history are these shifts in focus and shifts in priorities and shifts in values, and shifts in desirability,” says Davis Witherow.
In the post-WWII era, federal and local policy acted as a one-two punch in encouraging wealthier, white residents to flee out of city cores to leafy suburbs. In suburbia’s heyday, local governments enforced single-family zones on the fringes of cities, mandating large structures and prohibiting the division of land value into multiple units, according to a research project conducted by Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership co-founder Max Kronstadt.
This resulted in prohibitively expensive suburban home costs for residents of color, and pushed “less desirable” development to the urban core, according to research by former professor of history and sociology at Columbia University Kenneth Jackson.
Springs housing
Now, gentrification is coming to Colorado Springs, bringing high-dollar, luxury apartments and other new development to historically working-class neighborhoods. The causes are hotly debated, but one thing’s for sure — city policy has protected wealthy homeowners and developers for decades, actively divesting from low-income, racially diverse neighborhoods.
“They [Mill Street and the Westside] are located along the banks of Monument Creek, which frequently floods, and they’re also bisected and surrounded by railroad tracks,” says Davis Witherow.
While Mill Street was appealing to working-class folks and immigrants who built their lives, families and homes there, the area often accommodated industrial uses — a railroad, a dumpsite, a trout hatchery, Martin Drake Power Plant, and the area’s namesake — a flour mill. Residents have feared their neighborhood would disappear as a result of city encroachment for industrial use.
“Isn’t that ironic?” says Davis Witherow. “First, it’s a marginalized space that is being chipped away at to expand some industrial capacity or transportation corridor because it’s seen as a less-than-desirable place to live, and now it’s facing encroachment challenges because it is seen as such a desirable place to be. So, literally in a span of 25 years, the pendulum has swung.”
City encroachment
Colorado Springs’ Conejos neighborhood was the first to be sacrificed to the city’s developmental vision — it’s now America the Beautiful Park.
In the early ’90s, Conejos was deemed “blighted,” and the city quickly snatched up houses to make way for the park. The rest of the neighborhood was bought out, razed, and turned into the 16.9-acre green space.
“They had a very livable, wonderful neighborhood for a long, long time,” said Sprunger-Froese. “And what did they do? They put in a park and called it America the Beautiful. It’s so ironic. And then they’re on a mural on the bridge [at the I-25/Colorado Avenue underpass]. They’re like ‘I don’t want to be on a mural, I just want to live here.’”
Mill Street residents can’t keep up with rising home prices as the city grows — in 2019, the annual income growth in Mill Street was 1.26 percent, yet median house values increased 15.4 percent in Colorado Springs, according to the Mill Street Neighborhood Plan made by the city’s Community Development Division. So, even if developers offer Mill Street residents large sums of money for their modest properties, purchasing a house nearby would be close to impossible.
Abbott saw her next-door neighbor, who’d rented in Mill Street for 33 years, lose the ability to afford rent and move to Pueblo just last year. “It tore me up, it tore her up, we were crying,” Abbott recalled.
“People think you can just up and move,” says Mill Street resident Mary Quinn. “We can’t even afford to move now because houses are too expensive.”
Abbott’s neighbor is one of many who’ve already had to leave the Downtown neighborhood. As residents Abbott and Quinn point to homes on Mill Street, identifying several that are now Airbnbs or have been sold to investors.
Sprunger-Froese suspects developers are “smacking their chops” over money-making opportunities that will arise from decommissioning Martin Drake, which sits just northwest of the neighborhood. The future of the power plant site is unclear, but development that comes into the area has the potential to either enhance the Mill Street neighborhood or push residents out entirely.
To gauge Mill Street neighbors’ concerns and priorities, the Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership issued a neighborhood survey that got 71 responses. There were some notable correlations — 60 percent of survey respondents were renters, 58 percent feared being displaced, and 60 percent were low-income.
“There’s a sense with the city that renters are transient,” says Mill Street resident Stephanie Knox-Steiner. “I know a lot of people who’ve rented for over 10 years in this neighborhood.” Some houses in the neighborhood are multigenerational, some are more transitional homes, and some have had the same renters for decades.
Neighbors are familiar with battling the powers that be in defense of their neighborhood — back in 2000, Mill Street fought tooth-and-nail against a homeless shelter proposal, and won.
What was to become the RJ Montgomery Homeless Shelter started as whispers between neighbors, as representatives from developer Griffis-Blessing approached Mill Street residents and offered them 110 percent of their property value to be sold to an unnamed buyer for an unnamed project, according to Indy reporting in 2000.
Turns out it was El Pomar Foundation seeking to build a “homeless mall,” which did not go over well with residents. The development was rejected by the city, appealed, approved, and eventually canceled due to a violation of the land’s zoning code. The process took months of Mill Street residents speaking with City Council and developers, and they encountered repeated attempts to thwart their opposition by proponents of the project, according to a collection of Mill Street stories called Once Upon a Neighborhood.
“It might just be that the Colorado Springs City Council will have to earn the trust of citizens throughout this community before large tax revenues are approved for any additional projects,” wrote attorney Steven Mullens in a neighborhood testimonial in Once Upon a Neighborhood. Mullens, who passed away in 2015, helped Mill Street residents recognize that the proposed shelter violated city zoning codes, which ultimately led to the shelter’s undoing.
(The RJ Montgomery Center, a Salvation Army shelter, was eventually built on S. Sierra Madre Street.)
Preservation
After the RJ Montgomery debacle, the city’s Community Development Division drafted a Mill Street Neighborhood Preservation Plan in 2003, and followed through with many of the action items on the plan.
“We worked with Habitat for Humanity on some homes,” says Catherine Duarte, housing and urban development programs manager for the city’s Community Development Division. “We [also] worked with utilities to establish the community garden, making sure that the water tap was installed and water and light were provided.” The Community Development Division also improved some individual homes and sidewalks.
In 2019, the Community Development Division drafted the Mill Street Neighborhood Plan, funded through a Community Development Block Grant. Duarte has been listening to Mill Street neighborhood concerns for five years in total, hired by the city in 2016 to get the plan up and running.
“It started because of the shelter [Colorado Springs Rescue Mission],” says Duarte. Springs Rescue Mission is directly south of Mill Street, sitting between West Mill and I-25. “The city had committed to investing in improving and expanding the Springs Rescue Mission campus.”
Duarte quickly learned that the concerns of the neighbors went far beyond Springs Rescue Mission, as residents brought up existential concerns about the future of their neighborhood. The 2019 plan incorporates community feedback about the affordability and character of their neighborhood and has suggested action items for addressing those concerns.
The plan outlines ways to create a resilient future for the neighborhood, but “there’s no mandates,” says Duarte. “That was reflective of the political will at the time for instilling any mandates.”
One unique aspect of the plan is that it was approved by the Downtown Review Board, the Planning Commission and City Council. With this triple approval, the city signaled its intention to preserve historic neighborhoods, though meaningful steps toward that goal will require the participation of developers and community stakeholders, as well as the city.
Community voice
A Community Benefit Agreement (CBA) group is holding the city’s and developers’ feet to the fire to make good on the preservation plan. Formed in 2019, it includes five Mill Street residents and COS Pro-Housing Partnership’s Kronstadt.
Sprunger-Froese reached out to Kron-stadt via email a few years ago after an affordable housing town hall they both attended, and the two stayed in contact. In the spring of 2021, Sprunger-Froese brought the idea of a CBA to Kronstadt’s attention, and the two began meeting regularly to discuss the future of Mill Street.
CBAs have been negotiated in other gentrifying cities — in 2008, the One Hill Coalition in Pittsburgh’s Hill District negotiated a CBA with the Pittsburgh Penguins when a hockey arena was planned for their majority low-income Black neighborhood. To gain community support for the project, the team provided “$8.3 million in neighborhood improvements and set benchmarks for local hiring, livable wages and protections for workers to organize” in its deal with One Hill Coalition and its 100-plus neighborhood stakeholders, according to the Chicago Reporter.
Other cities with strong neighborhood coalitions that have negotiated CBAs with developers include Denver, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco.
Many large cities that disinvested in their urban areas in the mid-20th century and are now rapidly reinvesting have seen major demographic and character shifts in their downtowns. Colorado Springs is in a unique position to proactively preserve historic neighborhoods and their character through CBAs before making significant changes.
The Mill Street CBA group says that Community Benefit Agreements stand to benefit developers, cities and marginalized communities if all parties see the maintenance of a city’s historic preservation and affordability as a priority.
“Nobody is anti-development; there’s ways that good things could come into the neighborhood,” says Knox-Steiner.
Many question whether maintaining historic neighborhoods is even possible in rapidly developing cities. But John Goldstein, a New Jersey-based community activist who works with neighborhood coalitions to provide information about CBAs, responds “Why do people think it’s impossible?”
“The way it’s been done in most cities in the last 50 years is that the developers make all the decisions. It’s not the most logical way. And it certainly doesn’t make a city better by doing it that way,” he says.
Goldstein emphasizes that land held by the city, and eventually sold, is public land, and that “the community absolutely should be involved in planning anything that happens in their neighborhood.” He’s seen hundreds of CBAs be negotiated in areas all over the country — but says the Mill Street group in Colorado Springs is unique because they’re so involved in the early stages of widespread city development.
Current challenges
The most recent development near Mill Street is a three-building project with Weidner Apartment Homes that will have roughly 1,200 apartment units and 37,000 square feet of retail. Neighbors weren’t notified of the project in its earlier stages, leaving them scrambling to lob in concerns in the final stages of its approval.
It’s not exactly common developer practice to seek resident input before a project begins construction — but the Mill Street CBA group hopes to change the culture of the area to make this a priority. They’ll have to approach every incoming developer in the early stages of their project to make sure developers have community interests in mind, which is key to preserving their homes.
Development will attract new residents to the city as Colorado Springs expands. Business consultant for Weidner Apartment Homes Laura Neumann says projects like Weidner’s bring excitement and energy to the city, as well as bolster local businesses.
“There will be more eyes on that part of the city, and more sales tax being generated in that part of the city to do some of the things that matter to them,” says Neumann.
Neumann brings the developer’s perspective to the table, highlighting the lack of mechanisms in place to gather community input when developing near tight-knit communities.
“We all followed due process,” says Neumann. “But that doesn’t make it right. It makes it structurally or organizationally right… We’re just doing what it’s zoned for.”
The CBA group recently met with Weidner Apartment Homes about this project but have been unable to negotiate meaningful benefits to their neighborhood, as they were unaware the project was getting off the ground years ago when community input would have been easier to incorporate into the plan.
“My fear is that if we don’t bring everyone to the table and get creative, and really center resident voices, we will make the same mistakes that we see in Austin, Seattle, Charlotte…,” says Catherine Duarte.
It’s been 22 years since Sprunger-Froese was pushed out of the Lowell neighborhood, and she’s determined to see a different outcome for her current home.
“I don’t want to repeat it,” she says. “I don’t want anybody to have to repeat it.”