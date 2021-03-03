To get to Edith disler’s house, drive north on Highway 83 to a paved road that heads west. In short order, the pavement turns into a narrow dirt road that winds up and down over hilly terrain in the woods. The road isn’t maintained by the county. It gets icy and snow packed in winter and muddy in spring rains. Only a few houses, barely visible from the road, dot the area.

It’s exactly the environment Disler wanted when she bought a patch of ground in Black Forest Park subdivision in 1993 while serving in the Air Force and teaching at the Air Force Academy.

Quiet. Nestled in the woods. Secluded. She didn’t want neighbors close by.

So when she noticed construction going on within a few hundred feet of her house, she started investigating.

That months-long dive into the county’s complicated zoning and land use laws cost her untold hours of study and at least $15,000 in legal fees.

But it was worth it, she says. Disler prevailed in her appeal to the El Paso County Board of Adjustment last month, a panel of volunteers appointed by county commissioners to hear and decide issues of variances related to the zoning code.

That’s close to a miracle, considering county officials fought alongside the developer against Disler, who argued the county allowed the developer to build on lots created in violation of county development and zoning codes. Moreover, the board took what appears to be the unprecedented move of trying to revisit the decision seven weeks later.

Now, the developer is faced with finding a way to remedy the violations, which Disler hopes means tearing down two of three houses, so the final chapter is yet to come.

For now, Disler is glad she won, but realizes the battle might not be over. The developer owns lots in that same area that weren’t subject to the Board of Adjustment’s decision.

“We seem to be moving in the right direction,” she says, “but the job is not done.”

Disler taught at the Academy from 1988 to 1993. As she ended that gig, she bought the Black Forest Park land. When she returned as an associate professor from 2004 until she retired in 2009, she built the house and lived there until 2010.

She then moved to Texas for family reasons. Always intending to return, she rents the house and visits from time to time.

Her lot is 3.8 acres, which adheres to the county’s definition of “nonconforming considered conforming.” That rule requires that lots are at least 60 percent of the size of lots required under current zoning, which in Black Forest Park is 5 acres per lot, so lots there must be at least 3 acres.

Prior to the 1970s, the land in the subdivision was platted into ¾-acre lots. But in 1972, it was replatted into 5-acre lots.

Pull Quote I was amazed at the extent of the code violations.... It boggles the mind. — Edith Disler

In 2015, developer Matthew Pickett bought 4.7 acres in Black Forest Park composed of those pre-’70s, ¾-acre lots. He later sought and obtained a determination by the county Planning and Community Development Department saying he could merge all the small lots into one lot by contiguity, and then subdivide that 4.7-acre lot into 1.3-acre lots.

The county says in a 77-page report provided to the Board of Adjustment that “it was possible to separate the parcels as long as a parcel size of 1 acre was achieved.”

The report noted that a 2006 code change allowed “minimum lot size to be considered for lots served by [water] well down to 1 acre in size, provided all other applicable review criteria could be met, such as meeting separation distances for well and septic.”

In a Jan. 22, 2018, letter to Pickett, Planning and Community Development Director Craig Dossey stated a 1.3-acre lot there was legal and met county development codes.

After the county OK’d Pickett’s subdivision of the 4.7-acre lot into 1.3-acre lots, he built two houses and started construction of a third.

Pickett then cleared trees and vegetation and graded a fourth lot, totaling less than ¾ of an acre, and listed it for sale for $120,000 as “ready to build,” says Disler, who maintains the lot cannot be built upon legally due to its size.

The county later ruled the lot is illegal to build on, and Pickett has transferred it to a neighboring landowner.

Regarding the other three home sites, county planners noted in their report that development rules allow a lot to be exempted from the minimum lot size dictated by zoning when central water is provided but not central sewer and the lot is at least 10,000 square feet, or when no central water or sewer is provided and the lot is more than 1 acre. That latter situation is the case with Pickett’s lots.

That stance was supported by the County Attorney’s Office.

“The lots were legally created...,” Dossey tells the Indy in an email, “and have a certain grandfathered status under the provisions of the Land Development Code.”

In other words, the county allowed the developer to turn the clock back to pre-1972 zoning with lots platted at ¾ of an acre, rather than require compliance with the subsequent zoning that changed minimum lot size to 5 acres.

Meantime, when the third house started going up in July, Disler disputed the county’s interpretation of its own development code for the first two houses, taking her case to the Board of Adjustment.

“I was amazed at the extent of the code violations that are obvious, and which the planning department fought so hard to defend,” she says. “It boggles the mind.”

In her 115-page counterargument, she noted neighbors were not notified when the county approved Pickett’s smaller lots.

She also noted erecting houses on smaller lots destroys the ambiance of the subdivision and negatively impacts drainage on neighbors’ lots in contravention of the county’s development code.

Moreover, she argues, the distance requirement between water wells and septic tanks wasn’t met, but building permits were issued anyway, and no site development plan was submitted for consideration prior to construction.

When she asked the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department how Pickett was able to build on lots that didn’t meet code, and grade a fourth lot, “They told me, ‘We don’t check it,’” Disler tells the Indy.

Regional Building spokesperson Greg Dingrando tells the Indy via email, “The verification of the lot comes from County Zoning. Our permit process does require approval from City/County Zoning, but the actual verification for that particular lot is done by the County.”

In addition, Disler says, Pickett’s smaller lots create safety and public health concerns, because the area has no fire hydrants and narrow dirt roads, which Wescott Fire Protection District officials told her pose problems with fire equipment access. Specifically, fire trucks need room to turn around on a road.

By approving 1.3-acre lots, she says, Dossey “overstepped his authority” and essentially “nullified” the code and zoning.

During a Dec. 21 Board of Adjustment hearing that spanned 5.5 hours, four neighbors supported Disler’s appeal, and Disler advised the board they can’t rule in Pickett’s favor simply because “what’s done is done.” No neighbors backed up Pickett’s position.

At the end of the hearing, she prevailed with the required minimum of four out of five votes. All good, or so she thought.

In mid-January, Disler received notice that a Board of Adjustment member wanted to revisit the Dec. 21 decision, making her head spin with questions. Was something nefarious going on behind the scenes, she wondered?

“That’s like changing the rules of baseball in the middle of the World Series,” she told the Indy. “Rescinding this appeal is the easiest way out for everyone but me.”

She hastily put together brief remarks to deliver to the Board of County Commissioners at its Jan. 19 meeting, but before she could speak, commissioners went into executive session to get legal advice about Dossey’s request for a moratorium on such appeals.

Pull Quote “The lots were legally created and have a certain grandfathered status.’ — Craig Dossey

When they emerged from the closed session, they voted to impose an eight-week hiatus on development code appeals.

The action stemmed from the discovery that a 2006 revision of the development code provided a right to appeal administrative actions by the planning director but didn’t spell out an appeals procedure.

In 2018, an interim procedure was adopted for some director actions but not all, thus leading commissioners to impose the moratorium so planners can propose procedures “to ensure the consistent and equitable processing of appeals of administrative decisions in the future,” the commissioner resolution states.

Dossey brushes aside the idea that the move sought to undermine the Disler case, noting the moratorium doesn’t impact Disler’s appeal. But he admits her case brought to light the absence of specific protocols.

Depending on what procedures are adopted, it could impact neighbors’ efforts to appeal alleged code and zoning violations that involve other tracts of land Pickett owns in the same area, however.

Finally, on Feb. 10 the Board of Adjustment met regarding member Jay Carlson’s desire to rescind the Dec. 21 decision to disallow Pickett’s 1.3-acre tracts.

It was such an unusual move that Senior Assistant County Attorney Lori Seago advised the board its bylaws contain no provision for reconsidering or rescinding a prior action. Due to that, the board relied on Roberts Rules of Order, which require a 3-2 vote to approve entertaining a motion to rescind.

Carlson said at the Feb. 10 meeting that he had sought a rehearing because he wanted to “make sure everyone made the vote they intended to make with the repercussions of that vote.”

Member Allan Creely then admitted he had been confused during the Dec. 21 hearing. “When we first considered this, I read through everything,” he said. “I was completely lost. I listened to Ms. Disler talk. I was slightly less lost.” Later in that hearing he had made a motion to reject Disler’s appeal, which failed.

After further discussion at that December meeting, he “became less convinced of that decision [to reject her appeal],” he said. Thus, he posed the motion to decide in Disler’s favor, which passed.

The board voted on Feb. 10 whether to entertain a motion to rescind, and although Carlson and Creely voted in favor, the vote was 3-2 in Disler’s favor — again.

When asked about the board’s move to overturn his administrative action for Pickett, Dossey says in an email, “The BOA has the authority to make decisions regardless of my opinions or decisions. I have a great deal of respect for that role and the decisions they make as an appointed hearing body.”

He didn’t address a question about how many other similar administrative decisions he’s made based on the same logic which haven’t been appealed and might represent misreadings of the county’s development and zoning codes.

Now that Disler has prevailed, what happens next?

In a notice of violation dated Feb. 11, one day after the Board of Adjustment upheld its earlier ruling, county planners advised Pickett of the decision, saying he had 14 days to bring the property into compliance. Or, he would need to contact the county’s code enforcement division to request extra time to correct the violation.

That’s because the decision “nullifies the [planning director’s] action, therefore undoing the merger, determination, and subsequent residential site plan approval,” the county’s notice said.

If he doesn’t respond, the county can pursue legal action in District Court.

Though Disler’s preferred solution calls for Picket to demolish two of the homes and revegetate the lots, that’s just one possible way to gain compliance, Dossey says via email.

“He could request a rezoning of the property to apply a zoning district with a small minimum lot size consistent with the size of the property,” he says. “Depending on ownership, he would request approval of a merger by contiguity (similar but not the same as the prior process due to the change in ownership scenario).”

As for what type of public process a rezoning application would trigger and who would decide the matter, Dossey says, “Staff is currently working on revisions to the Land Development Code to better address the processing of administrative actions, including appeals of those decisions.”

One of the houses has been sold, and Pickett lives in the other. The status of the third house is unclear, though it’s been finished.

Pickett didn’t respond to a request for comment. County officials didn’t respond to questions about how or whether he responded to the notice of violation. His deadline was last week.

As for Disler, she calls her experience “an emotional roller coaster” and hints she might file more appeals regarding other lots Pickett has built on or plans to build on in that vicinity. “I need to meet with my attorney to determine the way forward,” she says.

For now, Disler would like to see the county up its game in enforcing its codes, better train employees on code requirements and hire a citizen advocate to help residents interpret the code and understand the appeal process.

Lastly, she says she’d like to see the county, “Do the hard work of rectifying errors that are brought to [the county’s] attention, in order to restore faith in the planning and development process.”

Those ideas may yet get traction.

“All of Ms. Disler’s comments are welcomed,” Dossey says in an email, “and are under consideration by the County.”