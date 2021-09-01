You don’t have to dig very deep to find stories about seniors who face selling their homes because they can’t afford the taxes.
Cases have popped up in Idaho where a woman’s home value more than quadrupled, to $400,000, in 10 years, and her taxes went up from $1,747 a year to $3,829 between 2008 and 2018, the Idaho Statesman reported.
CNBC detailed similar situations in New Jersey, Nevada and Texas in a 2018 report.
Colorado voters moderated those kinds of impacts for seniors and disabled veterans by adopting the homestead exemption in 2000. The exemption gives a property tax break to those older than 65 who have occupied their home for at least 10 years, and surviving spouses, and discharged veterans with a service-connected disability rating of 100 percent.
The exemption equals half of the first $200,000 of market value of a home. State law and the Colorado Constitution require the state to reimburse all local entities for the amount of property tax revenues lost as a result of the exemption.
But is it enough? Some say the exemption hasn’t kept pace with ballooning home values.
The exemption can mean hundreds of dollars difference for some recipients. However, the exemption hasn’t always been funded by state legislators, who are given authority in the Constitution to raise or lower the amount of value that’s exempted, which means it can be set at zero. Some seniors complain not knowing whether lawmakers will fund the exemption from year to year is almost as stressful as the sticker shock that comes when they don’t.
Now, debate is focusing on the exemption amid the wider conversation about rising property values. That debate runs the gamut from doing away with the exemption altogether to making it twice as generous as today.
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker advocates for expanding the exemption by making the market value reflective of the actual market. Colorado has exceeded $200,000 as a median home price; now, that number lies in the $400,000 range.
If legislators resist a big jump all at once, Schleiker says, “What if we raised it 25 percent per year? We need to get to where it reflects today’s value, not those in 2000.”
He’d also like to see the term of required residency reduced from 10 years to five, while also making the benefit portable, meaning a senior could move into a smaller house or one without stairs and not lose the exemption.
State Rep. Andy Pico, R-HD 16 in El Paso County, wants to at least preserve the exemption as it is, but is open to hearing about changes, he tells the Indy. “I’m in the camp of wanting to keep taxes level,” he says, adding that raising the amount of the exemption to better reflect the current market “is a point well made.”
Rep. Terri Carver, R-HD 20, is open to change and has sponsored two portability bills in the past four years, but neither got traction.
“There are seniors that qualified for the senior property tax exemption, who because of medical conditions needed to get to a lower altitude or go to a home with no stairs. They needed to relocate,” Carver says.
But, she adds, they can’t afford to buy a house in today’s market if they lose their property tax exemption, causing many to stay in homes “that were medically not good for them.”
“Why should seniors who are otherwise eligible and because of a medical necessity have to move, why do they lose that?” she asks.
Carver also favors increasing the exemption “to increase the $200,000 to at least $400,000, to really reflect what has happened to property values since voters put this [exemption] in the Colorado Constitution. I think it’s an important policy debate we should have.”
Sen. Larry Liston, R-District 10 in El Paso County, agrees the exemption is due for an update and he’s interested in changing its parameters.
Sen. Pete Lee, D-District 11 in Colorado Springs, says he hasn’t “drilled down” on all the options for change, but he’s definitely against defunding it.
Besides the options of raising the exempted amount and making the exemption portable, Lee says eligibility could be indexed to income, so millionaires who don’t really need the exemption don’t get it while those with low to moderate incomes would qualify.
“This is a complex thing,” Lee says. “We should look at these things comprehensively and get smart people to study them and see what the impact is.”
The exemption has grown from 123,380 recipients in 2002, which cost the state $62 million in reimbursements to counties, to 270,000 exemptions in 2020, costing $158 million, according to The Colorado Sun.
By comparison, that’s less than the state spends on full-day kindergarten, at roughly $200 million.
Melissa Marts, program development administrator with the federally funded Area Agency on Aging, says the exemption is needed by older people living on fixed incomes.
“We’ve got to keep it,” she says. “If they get rid of it, it will be terrible. One year they did hold the money back. People were incredibly frustrated, disappointed and scared to death.
“Here are people living below means like you can’t even imagine,” she adds. “We want to keep these people in their houses.”
Should the exemption disappear, driving taxes higher, “For those living on Social Security, it will be a real dire hit,” Marts says.
While the agency can’t dole out money to pay taxes, it can provide services under a variety of programs that could help seniors stay in their homes. Those include connecting them with resources to assist in home modifications, such as ramps, grab bars and widening doorways to accommodate a wheelchair. If an applicant has no savings and no regular pension check except Social Security, Medicaid is a possible source of funds, even if they own their homes, Marts says.
The agency also can line up in-home services, such as homemaker services and personal care.