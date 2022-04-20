Niki Coakley heard the gunshots while walking down the street last Monday night, April 11. A regular at the Royal Tavern on Manitou Avenue, Coakley has lived in Manitou Springs for about five years. In a town often jammed with tourists, this cash-only pub typically draws a more local crowd. The pool table is competitive and stays busy, and the drinks don’t get overly complicated, with whiskey and draft beers dominating. A mural decorates the wall behind the long bar — various breeds of dogs decked out in distinguished-looking coats and jackets, sipping beers and cocktails.
“We all take care of each other here. If we were in school, this would be the cafeteria, the place where everything’s happening,” Coakley says, describing life in the small resort town of 5,200.
Coakley wasn’t at the pub when things took a dark turn on Monday night — she was out on the avenue, headed there after hearing a rumor of an “extremely inebriated” man acting erratically, challenging people to a game of eight ball, bumping into people and generally getting the crowd agitated. According to Coakley, eventually he’d been cut off and eighty-sixed from the pub, but he returned shortly after, waving a gun. Eventually he left the pub and ended up out on the street, in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue, still brandishing a weapon — and that’s where the police encountered him.
Coakley was a bit farther down the road, and only heard the shots. An investigation is ongoing and the specifics of what happened are not yet clear, but the evening ended tragically, with the suspect shot to death by police, and Jinx, a K9 officer, also shot dead, reportedly by the suspect.
“I feel bad for the police officers. ... We know them in this community,” Coakley says, gesturing around the pub. “They’re not used to having to do stuff like this. They had to go to sleep knowing they killed someone, and they lost an officer on top of that.”
Similar scenes are playing out all around America, as violent crime rates surge nationally. In New York on Tuesday, April 12, a man put on a gasmask before deploying a smoke bomb and opening fire on commuters in a subway station in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park. At least 10 were injured in the shooting, with over a dozen more injured in the rush to escape the station. The next day, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a spate of gang-related, coordinated follow-home robberies targeting the city’s wealthiest citizens after they left jewelry stores or upscale restaurants and nightclubs.
Twelve major cities broke their all-time annual homicide rates in 2021, ranging all across the nation to include Portland, Albuquerque, Austin and Philadelphia. And the Council on Criminal Justice estimates the homicide rate rose 5 percent in 2021. It’s an increase, but a small one compared to 2020, which saw homicides surge by 29 percent. For perspective, we’re still only halfway to the nation’s peak homicide rates in the early 1990s.
In Colorado Springs this year, there have already been 17 homicides. By this same point last year, there had only been five. Mayor John Suthers said last week the current crime wave is the largest since the late 1980s. A majority of the crimes have happened in District 4, where Howard Black works in the district attorney’s office as director of communications.
While Black has concerns, he says it’s too soon to jump to conclusions. “One single violent crime is one too many — it has a huge impact on the victim’s quality of life, in some cases for the rest of their life. ... But when you’re only dealing with a three- or four-month period of time, what you need to do is look at five-year averages,” he says.
“Obviously, the numbers are ticking up somewhat. ... But with violent crimes in general, you have to talk about different categories. Domestic violence obviously plays a role in homicides and assaults.”
Domestic violence is something Nancy Lewis, executive director of COVA (Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance), has had her eye on as well.
“The last two years people have been locked up in their homes, domestic violence has increased,” Lewis says. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out — if you’re all in your house, all the time, you can annoy one another and it’s going to happen more consistently.”
Lewis says child abuse is similar in that often it is schools that intercede when teachers believe a child is being abused. When nobody was going to school, the reporting went down; once students returned to the classroom, the reports went back up.
Of course, although lockdowns are over, violent crime is still on the rise, and Lewis sees potential fuel for the fire on the horizon: state funding cuts.
“Funds are going to decrease in 2023 for our crime victim services across the state. ... We depend on VOCA [Victim of Crime Act] money, which comes out nationally from offenders who are banks, car dealers, pharmacies — they pay funds and those go into the VOCA Act. During the Trump administration, they weren’t doing collections of those moneys,” Lewis says. “So pretty much every state is going to experience a 40 percent drop in funding for 2023 and 2024.”
COVA is currently focused on getting Senate Bill 183 into law, which would divert American Rescue Plan Act money to support that upcoming funding decrease. If it doesn’t happen, Lewis fears a “return to the Dark Ages,” when services for victims simply weren’t available. “Can you imagine not having a victim advocate for a victim of sexual assault?” Lewis says.
Lewis worries about that 40 percent cut in victims’ services coming to pass; it could leave about 65,000 victims of crime in Colorado without services — something that could fuel homelessness, too. “That worries me. ... A lot of things are going to be affected if we don’t get a backfill for that 40 percent,” she says.
Public information officer Lt. James Sokolik says the question of what’s driving the current violent crime numbers is one we won’t be able to answer for a while.
“We’re seeing this rise in violence nationwide — researchers can look at that down the road, at what are we seeing, and why. But right now, we can’t make an educated analysis,” Sokolik says. He adds that there’s been a decrease in less-violent crimes‚ as misdemeanor assaults are actually down.
And getting CSPD up to full strength is still an issue. With 67 graduates, the 73rd officer class was the biggest ever for the department, but there is still work to be done on that front — total officer numbers are at 737, while CSPD is authorized for 803.
So-called “ghost guns” have been making headlines since President Joe Biden spoke about hoped-for new restrictions on the homemade weapons at the White House last week. But while those may be an issue in New York (where 10 percent of the 1,800 guns confiscated in the early months of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure were ghost guns), Sokolik says it’s a non-issue locally.
“After the president’s announcement there have been questions, but we’re … not seeing a proliferation of homemade firearms or ‘ghost guns’ in the Springs. Our analysts weren’t aware of a single incident involving a homemade-style firearm,” Sokolik says.
“People are looking for a simple answer. We don’t have that. But since it’s across the nation, it’s indicative of something larger than whatever is at play here in Colorado Springs. Now, our homicide rate right now is very concerning. We’ve seen that large increase compared to previous years. But those aren’t necessarily causative; it doesn’t mean that one homicide results in another. ... It’s not like with patterns of, say, burglary. [Homicide] is usually an individual, making a one-time, horrible decision to take another person’s life. Those [decisions] are often spur of the moment, and occur in extreme anger, with people snapping.”
Sokolik says that one area where police can have a big impact is homicides that are a result of domestic violence. “People involved in violent relationships, we can see that progression of violence in a home,” he says. “So we want people to understand if they’re in a violent relationship, or a similar situation, we have resources to help them before that escalates to the point of a homicide. That doesn’t always mean we can arrest the offender. We want victims to come forward, but often those are very difficult crimes to prove and take place behind closed doors. But we do have resources to help people get out of those situations, and we want them to call us,” Sokolik says.