As COVID-19 positivity rates increased, UCHealth and Denver Health announced employees would be required to be vaccinated or submit to frequent testing.
UCHealth’s July 28 announcement said employees, providers, volunteers and partners must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 and that the health system, which operates city-owned Memorial Health System, would offer $500 bonuses to employees fully vaccinated by Aug. 22. So far, 85 percent of the system’s 26,000 workers have gotten the shot.
“After fighting COVID-19 for more than a year, and as the dangerous Delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado and elsewhere, it is clear that vaccination against this disease is essential to protect our employees, along with our patients and visitors,” Elizabeth Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth, said in a release, adding UCHealth wants to “set an example” and help end the pandemic.
UCHealth will grant exemptions only for valid medical or religious reasons. An exemption brings mandates to wear a mask in UCHealth facilities and be tested weekly. The noncompliant will face termination.
Concurrently with that announcement, on July 29, President Joe Biden announced all federal employees would be required to either be vaccinated or wear a mask and submit to testing, a move aimed at increasing vaccination rates amid rising deaths among the unvaccinated. He also directed the Pentagon to explore vaccination/testing options for service members.