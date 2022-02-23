There are two methods for foreclosures in Colorado: public trustee foreclosure, in the case of lenders, and judicial lien foreclosure used by homeowner associations. Both can lead to sheriff’s sales.

In El Paso County, 14 of 22 sheriff’s sales conducted in 2020 and 2021 were on behalf of homeowner associations.

HOAs can use a variety of collection procedures, such as imposing late charges, charging interest, suspending an owner’s voting rights or use of common element amenities.

But if those fail, foreclosure can be used.

The process for HOA foreclosures is described by Orten Cavanagh Holmes & Hunt, LLC, community association attorneys in Denver, like this:

Most covenants empower HOAs to obtain a lien for unpaid assessments. In addition, the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act grants HOAs a statutory lien for unpaid assessments.

A judicial foreclosure is recommended for owners not already in foreclosure through their lenders, for those who are chronically delinquent in dues payments, and those who possess more than $20,000 equity in their properties.

A judicial foreclosure starts with a lawsuit and recording a Lis Pendens that gives notice to any interested parties that litigation is pending against the property.

If a defendant fails to respond, the HOA can obtain a judgment by default, after which the court orders foreclosure by the sheriff.

The order is sent to the sheriff, who schedules a sale date. That date must be no less than 110 calendar days after the date the Lis Pendens was recorded.

The sheriff then publishes the sale notice in a local newspaper and sends notices to anyone who might have an interest in the property.

At the sale, the HOA submits a bid, typically the amount owed. The highest bidder receives a certificate of purchase, not a deed. Even if the HOA is not the highest bidder, it receives the full amount of its bid through the court and is removed from the foreclosure process. The successful bidder then takes the HOA’s place in the foreclosure.

There is no owner redemption period in a judicial foreclosure. Other lien holders, such as a second mortgage holder, must file an intent to redeem with the Sheriff’s Office within 10 days after the sale is held.

If nobody redeems the property, the sheriff issues a confirmation deed, which removes the owner from ownership. If the property was subject to a first mortgage, it usually remains subject to that encumbrance.

The new owner can then evict the previous owner.

‘That’s too much power’

House Bill 22-1137 was introduced on Feb. 4 by Rep. Naquetta Ricks (D-Arapaho County) to keep people from being forced into foreclosure because of HOA fines and fees.

Some of the bill’s components:

• Requires an HOA to alert the unit owner regarding the delinquency by, in addition to sending a notice of delinquency to the unit owner as required by current law, attempting to contact the unit owner by at least two other methods, including first-class or certified mail, an email, a telephone call or voice mail message, or in-person contact. The HOA must document attempts to contact the unit owner.

• Prohibits an HOA, or a property management company acting on behalf of an HOA, from referring the delinquent account to a collection agency or attorney unless a majority of the HOA’s board of directors vote to refer the matter at a public hearing.

• Prohibits an HOA from imposing late fees, fines and interest on a per-diem basis in an amount that exceeds the lesser of $50 per day or $500 total.

• Prohibits an HOA from charging a rate of interest on unpaid assessments, fees or fines of greater than 8 percent per year.

• Requires an HOA to adopt a policy to provide the unit owner with contact information for foreclosure counseling services available in the owner’s county.

• Before an HOA may initiate a foreclosure action, requires the HOA to offer the unit owner a repayment plan to pay the debt in monthly installments, and the unit owner either declines the offer or, after accepting the offer, fails to make at least three monthly payments.

• Limits the amount that an HOA is entitled to recover in any action or suit that the HOA brings against a unit owner to an amount equal to three times the amount of unpaid regular and special assessments plus interest.

If Ricks’ bill had been in place prior to commencement of Ranae Lichtenberger’s case, the amount the condo association could collect would have been capped at well below the final figure of $18,000.

Ricks tells the Indy that Lichtenberger isn’t the only person who’s lost a home due to unpaid dues and penalties. A woman in the Denver metro area saw her dues, assessments and penalties rise to $38,000, which led to foreclosure, as it did for Lichtenberger. In another case, overdue fees of $100 swelled to $2,000, crippling the homeowner’s chance of paying off the debt.

“That’s too much power,” Ricks says. “It’s a property rights issue. We want to be sure they’re protected in their homes. Seniors have reached their earning capacity, and if they lose their homes, it’s likely they won’t replace it.”

Though the bill includes additional notification requirements, in Lichtenberger’s case, she might not have responded, just as she ignored court filings delivered to her door.

Ricks says the idea that a court case could span two years without the defendant responding and then lead to a sheriff’s sale prompts her to consider sponsoring a separate bill that would require a determination, based on evidence, of a person’s competency prior to a home’s sale.

“A person’s capacity [to act in their own interest] should be more than some person checking boxes,” she says. “There has to be more due diligence around the matter.”