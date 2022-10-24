A year and a half ago, I co-wrote and published a cover story in the Indy about a young man with autism who stood accused of animal cruelty. The story examined how local animal law enforcement operates (as well as who doesn't have oversight of it) and the details of this specific case. It also pointed out the many discrepancies in records of the proceedings, from what people said to notations of those comments in legal documents.
We also published a follow-up news story on the outcome of the active review in the District Attorney's Office that our reporting had triggered.
Now, we've published a podcast series — a full three years in the making — that's an expansion of that same story, as well as a wider examination of the related facts of the young man's case, and the story's thematics.
The series, streaming on all major platforms, is named Vulnerable Creatures.
You can listen to the series and watch a trailer on Spotify. Three episodes are live and four more will publish on Wednesdays, for a total of seven episodes, concluding Nov. 16, 2022.