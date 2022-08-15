Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Beall has denied a Motion to Dismiss the case against the nonprofit Colorado Springs Forward over illegal donations to El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer.
The Aug. 12 order is the latest move in a series of complaints over two prohibited $5,000 contributions from the nonprofit — whose registered agent at the time was U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum CEO Phil Lane — to the candidate committees for Williams and Bremer.
Lane is also chairman and secretary of the Lane Foundation.
The Indy reported in March that political operative John Pitchford, former El Paso County GOP treasurer, had filed a complaint alleging the Colorado Springs Forward Political Funding Committee violated campaign finance laws in making the 2021 donations, as the Political Action Committee (PAC) had insufficient funds to cover the donations. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office opened an investigation following the complaint.
In an Aug. 15 email to “The Media,” Pitchford writes:
“The story of the illegal donations to County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer began in June 2021 when the county commissioners voted to donate $500,000 to the Olympic Museum operated by Phil Lane. This donation, in itself, is unremarkable due to the fact that Covid-19 had shut down the Olympic Museum. However, 4 months later, Mr. Lane in his capacity as a financial director for Colorado Springs [Forward] issued illegal campaign donations in the amount of $5000 to campaigns of both Holly Williams and Cami Bremer. In some minds, these donations gave the appearance of a quid pro quo.”
Beall’s Aug. 12 order notes the nonprofit’s two $5,000 contributions to Williams and Bremer “were precisely double the size of permissible contributions and they were made by a tax-exempt business alliance nonprofit corporation that is constitutionally prohibited from making any, let alone excessive, contributions directly to a political candidate.”
Colorado Springs Forward violated that constitutional provision, the order continues, despite “having formed both a political committee which could make lawful candidate contributions and an independent expenditure committee which could make lawful independent expenditures in support of a candidate.”
On behalf of Colorado Springs Forward, Katie Kennedy, the registered agent for the nonprofit’s political committee, had argued in what Beall’s order described as “a self-serving letter” that the prohibited contributions were made “in error by volunteers for an organization that had not made a contribution to state candidates since 2016 and did not realize that the contributions were prohibited.”
“Ms. Kennedy’s assertions are not plausible on their face,” the order reads in part. “The checks for the two contributions were signed by Phil Lane, the actual registered agent of the Nonprofit Corporation and as such an officer of the corporation, not a ‘volunteer.’”
The order notes that investigation of the complaint also revealed that Colorado Springs Forward made two contributions totaling $180,000 to the Springs Opportunity Fund in October 2021, which the Springs Opportunity Fund then used to support candidates in the November 2021 school board election. (More on that in a moment.)
“These contributions demonstrate that the Nonprofit Corporation is engaged in substantial political activity,” the order says. “Moreover, they demonstrate that the Nonprofit Corporation is a sophisticated political activist that knows how to spend money in support of a candidate without making direct candidate contributions.”
The prohibition against a corporation making a direct contribution to a candidate “is one of the clearest rules of Colorado campaign finance law,” the order continues. “Indeed, the Nonprofit Corporation’s awareness of that rule is what likely prompted it to make its substantial spending in the school board races through an independent expenditure committee rather than directly (and improperly) to the candidates themselves.”
The necessary inference, the order says, “is that the Nonprofit Corporation knew, and knows, how to engage in legally permissible political advocacy and that its failure to do so here should be viewed as an intentional attempt to avoid discovery of its improper conduct.”
In November last year, the Indy reported on Springs Opportunity Fund backing conservatives in the school board races for Colorado Springs School District 11, Falcon School District 49 and Academy School District 20, using funds from Colorado Springs Forward.
“Springs Opportunity Fund (SOF), a conservative, Republican-connected independent expenditure committee, pumped $180,000 into slates of three candidates in each district,” the Indy reported at the time. “That’s almost as much as the combined total of $190,542 raised by all candidates themselves in those three districts. …
“The $180,000 came from Colorado Springs Forward (CSF), a 501(c)4 that doesn’t have to report its source of funding unless donors specify their contributions are to be earmarked for electioneering, thus earning the label ‘dark money.’
“CSF, headed by businessman Phil Lane, is composed of local businesspeople who have consistently donated to ballot issues and candidate campaigns in Colorado Springs,” the Indy reported.
“All of the CSF-backed candidates won. Those were: in D11, Sandra Bankes, Al Loma and Lauren Nelson; in D49, Jamilynn D’Avola, Ivy Liu and Lori Thompson; in D20, Tom Lavalley, Aaron Salt and Nicole Konz. With the election of those candidates, D11’s board was flipped from a liberal majority to a 5-2 majority of conservatives; D20 flipped from a 4-1 liberal majority to a 3-2 conservative majority, and D49’s conservative majority was more solidified….”
Back on the issue of the illegal contributions to Williams’ and Bremer’s campaigns, Beall’s order rejected the assertion that the violations could be “characterized as minor” and said the case “does not favor a finding of unintentional conduct.”
Once notified of the violation, both the Williams Committee and the Bremer Committee returned the entirety of the $5,000 contributions, the order says.
A formal complaint by the Secretary of State’s Elections Division must be filed with the Office of Administrative Courts within 14 days of the order.
The phone number for Colorado Springs Forward did not ring or answer this morning, but the Indy has reached out to the nonprofit via email. We’ll update you if we hear anything.
The full order is here: