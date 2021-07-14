Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 voted June 14 to drop its Indians mascot and replace it with Red-Tailed Hawks, beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
The district debated the change for months and recently conducted a poll among patrons who were given four choices. The survey drew more than 2,700 responses from alumni, parents, students and others, with the Hawks being the most favored.
It’s unclear how much the conversion will cost as D12 changes insignia on uniforms, scoreboards and signs, but Montrose school district estimated the cost of its name change for two schools at up to $750,000, the Burlington Record reported.
The action comes as Gov. Jared Polis on June 28 signed Senate Bill 21-116, which prohibits use of American Indian mascots in any public school or institution of higher education. The bill allows one year for schools to comply.