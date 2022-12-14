The Dec. 14 issue of the Indy will be the final one bearing that label, but all the things you know and love about the Indy won’t go away.

What’s coming is a new magazine that combines the Indy with other publications within the company under the name Sixty35 magazine. The first edition comes out Jan. 11.

The Indy started more than 29 years ago to bring an alternative, progressive voice in a conservative town responsible for Amendment 2, which made it legal to deny LGBTQ+ people equal rights. (It was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.)

Sixty35 magazine will retain the heart and soul behind the Indy and brings together features from the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Southeast Express, the Pikes Peak Bulletin, and the Colorado Springs Military Newspaper Group, which published the Space Orbital and Mountaineer for local military bases, all previously owned by Colorado Publishing House.

That stable of publications reaches 360,000 people in the Pikes Peak region, publisher Amy Gillentine says.

Gillentine notes that while it’s a big change for a lot of readers who like their individual publications, “this is not a ‘less than,’ this is ‘a more.’ We’re delivering more news to more people — and we’re doing it in an efficient way, for them and for us.”

The mission — to deliver the truth, build community and engage citizens — will not change.

But as a recently formed nonprofit, the weekly magazine faces a steep hill to attract funding, find its place among other media that relies on donations, secure a loyal and paying audience and promote a publication that’s been rebranded — even as newspaper readership declines across the country.

The new publication is anchored by the flagship Indy, which Gillentine says is well respected across the Pikes Peak region. It and the Business Journal are staffed with award-winning journalists. The Indy sponsors Music at the Indy in the summer, and the Business Journal sponsors high-profile events such as Women of Influence, Rising Stars, and the COS CEO Leadership Series. The new publication will also sponsor events and focus on reaching more readers via digital media, including its newly created podcasts.

Sixty35 Media, a rebranding that Gillentine says began two years ago, was launched in late October under the nonprofit Citizen Powered Media after Indy co-founder and owner John Weiss stepped back to pursue other ventures. (He’ll serve as a non-voting member of the nonprofit’s board of directors.)

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first issue of Sixty35will hit distribution stands. By combining topics previously found in Colorado Publishing House’s other papers, it will feature general news, business news, neighborhood coverage, military news, editorials, letters, and arts and entertainment, including food reviews.

“Sixty35 magazine — and Sixty35 Media overall — will expand its commitment to lift up marginalized voices, speak truth to power, and engage the Pikes Peak region in taking actions that make us more inclusive, more informed, and better connected,” says Citizen-Powered Media Board Chair Ahriana Platten, an author, business consultant and an Indy reader since 2000 who also penned a column about spirituality for the paper.

Distribution will change significantly.

Rather than distributing the paper in hundreds of newsstands across the region, Sixty35 Media will place 10,000 free issues of Sixty35 magazine at “the most popular” pickup points in the region. The balance will be mailed to a number of households in every ZIP code in the area; the next week it will be mailed to different households, the third week, to another set of households and the fourth week, yet another batch of households. This mailing cycle will repeat month after month.

Readers who already subscribe to the Business Journal or Bulletin will receive Sixty35.

To guarantee they receive Sixty35, readers can subscribe under a membership model that has different options based on benefits provided at the various levels.

As more people subscribe, the press run will be increased, Gillentine says.

“I see mailings continuing, even with a subscription base,” she says, referring to the rotating strategy. “With gas prices and delivery driver shortages, we've decided this is a far cheaper way to deliver.

“I want to emphasize we have a digital-first stance,” she adds, “so the print edition isn’t where our main focus should be.” The increasing cost of newsprint — it’s tripled in two years — “eventually will force a lot of papers to digital-only.”

Platten says the existing publications’ growth online is already “crazy good.”

“That’s the foundation on which the decision [to emphasize digital] was made,” Platten says. “The reality is, if it’s not cost-effective, we go out of business. Ultimately, there has to be enough market demand for the product, and the market demand for a print product has diminished.”

There’ll be no paywall on the website; readers can access it at Sixty35media.org starting in early January.

Focus groups of local residents have reacted positively to combining the publications so they can “get all their news in one place,” Platten says.

Sixty35 Media will launch a campaign soon via radio, television and print to promote the new publication.

It’s true that readers are gravitating more toward digital platforms and away from printed products.

Total weekday newspaper circulation nationwide, excluding large papers like The New York Times and The Washington Post, dropped by 40 percent from 2015 to 2020, and Sunday circulation fell by 45 percent, Pew Research Center reported in May. (Alternative weeklies comparable to the Indy have closed or scaled back publication across the country in the last few years, impacted, in part, by the COVID pandemic.)

During that same 2015 to 2020 period, digital circulation rose, Pew reports.

Nationwide, numerous news operations rely on donations and operate as nonprofits; by 2020, the membership of the Institute for Nonprofit News had surged to 300. In Colorado alone, the Colorado Sun, Colorado Newsline and Colorado Times Recorder seek reader donations.

Platten notes that Sixty35 Media will emphasize donations, because donations must surpass advertising revenue in order for the organization to maintain nonprofit status. Besides ad sales and donations, the publication will rely on memberships and grants.

Sixty35 Media has received: $75,000 over three years from Colorado News Equity Project from 2022 through 2024; a $23,500 contribution from Google for the Google News Initiative, which has supported 450 newsrooms from 52 countries, and a $5,000 matching grant for end of year for the Colorado Media Project. In addition, the publication has received a $250,000 matching grant from Weiss.

Several member publications of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia — such as The Chicago Reader and Boston Dig — have changed to nonprofit status and have received grants from arts organizations and foundations not related to journalism, Gillentine says.

Gillentin also notes that 10 percent of membership money will go towards creating a fund for journalism scholarships for people of color in Colorado, and Sixty35 Media will create a media literacy program for students in 2023.

When it comes to journalism nonprofits, bigger has turned out to be more attractive to large donors than small operations, according to William Birnbauer, who authored the 2019 book, The Rise of NonProfit Investigative Journalism in the United States.

“While researching the financial health of U.S. nonprofit news media, I’ve found a huge disparity between the most successful nonprofit news organizations and the smaller outfits, with some operating on the ‘sweat equity, heart and hope’ of journalists who struggle to raise funds,” he wrote in an article that appeared in 2019 on the nonprofit site, theconversation.com.

He analyzed IRS returns of 60 outlets, about half of the Institute for Nonprofit News’ members at that time, and found that foundations and donors contributed $469.5 million between 2009 and 2015.

He also found that three national outlets — ProPublica, the Center for Public Integrity and the Center for Investigative Reporting — received $185.4 million, or 40 percent, of that money.

“The 20 largest of these media operations amassed the vast majority of the funds: $423.1 million,” he writes. “In addition to the top three sites, other well-funded outlets included the Foundation for National Progress that publishes Mother Jones magazine in print and online, the Texas Tribune, the Voice of San Diego and the Investigative Reporting Workshop, based in the School of Communication at American University.”

Platten says Sixty35 Media hopes to tap into a loyal following built over 29 years of the Indy and its sister publications.

Since the Indy and Business Journal started asking for donations in 2020, readers have given about $36,000. Sixty35 also received a “significant contribution,” Platten says, from previous owner John Weiss.

Corey Hutchins teaches journalism at Colorado College, serves as the Colorado-based contributor for Columbia Journalism Review’s United States Project, is an award-winning journalist in his own right and is a member of The Washington Post’s Talent Network.

Hutchins also wears the hat of unofficial Colorado media guru and commentator, issuing a weekly newsletter reporting on journalism stories, media ownership, hirings, firings, First Amendment issues and the like.

“I commend the organization [Sixty35 Media] for going this nonprofit route, because I’ve, frankly, been surprised at the ability for weeklies and alternative weeklies to stick around so long,” he tells the Indy by phone. “We’ve seen many of them disappear across the country. It’s a wakeup call for how fragile they are.”

But he adds that despite the structure of a news organization, “No one has figured out what will be the business model that will sustain local news over the long term.”

Hutchins echoes what other media observers have said: that philanthropic organizations and the rich people who endow them can be “fickle,” which means a big gift might not be repeated indefinitely.

Thus, he says it’s a good idea for Sixty35 to seek not only foundation grants but donations from readers.

While rebranding an existing organization can be tricky, Hutchins says whether readers see Sixty35 as a new player or a rebirth of existing outlets depends on how the change is promoted to readers.

“This paper changing its name, is that going to stop the person from picking it up? Probably not,” he says. “As long as it’s got really good local content that they can’t get elsewhere that brings meaning to their lives, it won’t matter what the organization calls itself.”

But Hutchins says as news outlets proliferate, whether for-profit or nonprofit, and face a financial crunch due to advertising fleeing to Facebook and Google, they’re turning into “crowdsourced Ministries,” as described by Andrey Mir, author of the 2020 book Postjournalism and the death of newspapers: The media after Trump: manufacturing anger and polarization.

“More and more, people paying for news has almost become a political act,” Hutchins says, citing one theme of the book. “A donation to a news organization is almost affirming something. The reason I subscribe to a certain news organization [is] because I want to support what they do — and I want them to keep doing it.”

His concern from a journalism ethics perspective is whether funders might influence journalism.

Gillentine says the organization’s core mission and integrity won’t change with a different name. “We’ve been very careful in our bylaws to be sure the journalism remains independent from any outside influence,” she says. “Our reporting will not change.”

The Indy has always been seen as progressive. Platten describes it as providing a platform for citizen concerns and to citizen-based groups, and ensuring access to a balance of information on issues. She notes the paper is known for its fair and accurate, fact-based news coverage and analysis.

While its nonprofit status will prevent Sixty35 from endorsing candidates or ballot issues, its coverage of government and politics will endure, Gillentine says.

The Indy spirit will endure as a scrappy news source that at times lends humor to situations. Even more, news reporting that unblinkingly tackles sensitive and controversial topics will continue, Gillentine says.

That legacy of telling important local stories includes coverage of police use of force; officer-involved shootings; the use of dark money in local elections; the Air Force Academy’s struggles with its honor code and religion; use of ketamine in the field by EMTs; government services being hamstrung by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights; controversial Colorado Springs Utilities issues such as its fiber project and water policy; the city’s missteps in responding to the Waldo Canyon Fire; questionable activities of both El Paso County’s and Teller County’s sheriffs; development issues; local government subsidies to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum; suspect housing programs, such as Ithaka Land before it recommitted to housing the poor; and charter schools, to name a few.

The Indy is "more than a product. It’s impact,” Platten says. “It’s proven to be foundational to change in the community.”

Asked about the way forward for the Indy, which he founded, and the other publications he later acquired, Weiss tells a story about three POWs during World War I, who found a map in a wastebasket and hatched a plan to escape — which they did. Only later did they discover they were 700 miles from where they had thought they were, but they thought the map would save them — and it did.

“We took a chance on the Independent,” he says. “We stayed true to the course. You can’t make a change and be the same. The world has changed, so it’s time for a change.”

As for Sixty35’s success, Weiss places that in the hands of readers. “It really depends on how well the community reacts,” he says.

Citizens Powered Media

board of directors:

Ahriana Platten, author, columnist and business consultant

Ralph Routon, Indy editor emeritus

Fran Zankowski, former publishing house CEO

Shirley Martinez, Pikes Peak Library District’s director of equity, diversity, and inclusion

Dave Gardner, creator of Studio 809 Podcasts

Amy Gillentine, publisher of Sixty35 magazine (nonvoting)

John Weiss, Indy co-founder (nonvoting)