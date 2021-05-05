The Indy and its sister publication, Colorado Springs Business Journal, captured 22 awards in the four-state Society of Professional Journalists’ Top of the Rockies contest for 2020.
Competing in the medium-size newsroom category, Indy staff writer Pam Zubeck claimed five awards, including a first place in general news reporting.
Heidi Beedle, Alissa Smith and Brandon Flanery won an award for personal column for Queer & There.
Designer Elena Trapp took home three awards, two of which were first places, for illustration and feature page design.
Designer Dustin Glatz took three awards and shared a fourth design award with Fin Swartzell.
Swartzell also took first place in food criticism, with Matthew Schniper capturing second place.
Business Journal Managing Editor Helen Robinson took first place in science and technology reporting in the small newsrooms category.
Jeanne Devant won awards in business news story and business enterprise.
Designer ZK Bradley captured three awards, including first place in front page design.
The Journal also placed first in editorials by Publisher/Executive Editor Amy Gillentine, Editor-in-Chief Bryan Grossman, managing editors Robinson and Mary Jo Meade and Chairman and founder John Weiss.