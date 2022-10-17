Less than two months after the Martin Drake Power Plant shut down for good, community input meetings are underway to help build a vision for the future of the site.
Drake — which sits at the edge of Downtown and can be seen as you look toward I-15 and the mountains — stopped burning coal in 2021 and its natural gas units were switched off at the end of August, in line with clean energy goals. Colorado Springs Utilities’ Sustainable Energy Plan was adopted in 2020.
The Drake Community Input Sessions kicked off Oct. 13 and the two remaining meetings are this week: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m. at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Dr.; and Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
Downtown Partnership and the Legacy Institute last year assembled “a diverse task force of community volunteers to envision the future of this catalytic site,” according to Downtown Partnership’s Drake Community Input Sessions website. That task force is gathering community input on possibilities for the future of the area through its public meetings.
Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership, says it’s a process separate from Colorado Springs Utilities, although with the awareness and support of its leadership.
“The intent is to deliver to the board of CS Utilities a report with a framework for the vision of the site,” she tells the Indy via email. “Of course, ultimate decisions on the site rest with the Utilities board and will play out over several years, most certainly to include a formal master planning process.”
According to notes from the first meeting, community-based input has included feedback from the nearby Mill Street and Hillside neighborhoods, a review of neighborhood master plans, a meeting with the Mill Street Neighborhood Association, focus groups at Greenway Flats and Hillside Community Center, and a “stakeholder visioning session.”
The task force includes: Terrell Brown, Hillside Connection; Heather Carroll, Edmondson Foundation; Susan Edmondson, Downtown Partnership; Jeff Finn, Nor’Wood; Cecilia Harry, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Patience Kabwasa, Food to Power; Chris Lieber, NES; Natasha Main, Cambium Carbon; Zach McComsey, Springs Legacy Group; Bobby Mikulas, Kinship Landing; Darsey Nicklasson, DHN Development; Laura Neumann, Weidner Apartment Homes; Hannah Parsons, Barn Owl; and Mary Sprunger-Froese, Mill Street Neighborhood.
For details on the process and the meetings, contact draketaskforce@gmail.com