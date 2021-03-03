Ithaka Land Trust has borrowed nearly $750,000 from the city of Colorado Springs to acquire properties over the years, and it still owes most of that money.
That’s because the no-interest loans, whose balances total $629,233, don’t require payback until and unless the properties are sold.
But Ithaka plans to sell more homes as it liquidates most of its two dozen properties. Repaying those loans means less cash from those sales to help fund a planned family housing complex for which Ithaka has already put up $1 million to acquire property on South Union Boulevard.
Ithaka sold one house in October that required loan repayment, substantially lowering its profit from that sale.
As Ithaka’s debt to the city comes into clearer focus, it underscores the financial challenge the nonprofit faces in its shift from providing housing for the poor to providing transitional housing for people funneled into a pipeline of social services geared to move them to market-based housing.
In “Price of Progress” (Jan. 27), the Indy reported that Ithaka sold 10 houses to Denver firefighter Drew Gaiser without competitive bidding and without obtaining appraisals. Six of the 10 were sold for less than the market value listed by the County Assessor’s office, and Ithaka is carrying loans for some of those sales.
With plans to sell another 12 properties, Ithaka will see proceeds reduced on five of them for which it owes the city money.
But, as the city’s community services director Steve Posey says, “There’s no prohibition against a nonprofit selling one of their properties.”
Founded in 1981 as a peace and justice organization that permanently housed people living in poverty, Ithaka acquired houses through donations and loans with favorable terms. Its residents formed a community to advance clean energy, peaceful protest of war, self-reliance in food production and other socially responsible practices.
Over the years, the properties fell into disrepair, according to Ithaka officials, and after executive director Anjuli Kapoor was hired in 2017, the nonprofit shifted toward funding staff to deliver social services to help the poor live independently. Before that, the nonprofit employed two people. Now there are seven, paid a total of $300,000 a year.
Kapoor and the board have sold 10 houses and plan to sell all but two of the remaining 14 properties. The two largest buildings that house multiple people will be retained, Kapoor has said.
But Ithaka’s failure to adequately communicate that change and its liquidation of homes has created a tension between the agency and past and present supporters. At least two residents say they weren’t told the houses they live in had been sold to Gaiser, the private developer. Founder Steve Handen has asked Ithaka to buy back the original Ithaka house, at 411 W. Bijou St., and let the Bijou Community, as Ithaka residents coined themselves, acquire it, and a columbarium there where the ashes of homeless people and Ithaka members are inurned. No plan has been revealed regarding the request.
Meantime, Ithaka must patch together funds to build an ambitious family housing project at 301 and 305 S. Union Blvd., the former site of El Paso County Public Health before it’s move a decade ago to Garden of the Gods Road.
Many Ithaka houses can be sold with no strings attached, such as the three homes on North Spruce sold to Gaiser in January 2020, after which rents rose from $500 a month to $1,500 a month.
But Ithaka acquired at least seven properties with money from the city’s Community Services Department — six loans and one grant. The grant, for $131,500, was made in 2009 to acquire a house at 1129 Cooper Ave. The agreement called for Ithaka to rent to low-income tenants for 10 years.
“Ithaka met that requirement in 2019, so there is no further obligation to the City...,” Posey tells the Indy in an email. Thus, that house can be sold, and Ithaka could pocket the proceeds. The Assessor’s Office lists its market value at $268,550.
Another house, at 323 W. Bijou, was acquired with a $112,557 no-interest city loan in 2001. Gaiser bought that house on Oct. 9, 2020, for $168,000, although the Assessor’s office lists the market value at $308,871.
From the proceeds, Ithaka had to repay the loan, leaving it $55,443 from the sale.
“We agreed to the sale on West Bijou,” Posey says, after Ithaka told the city $300,000 was needed for repairs and to install ADA compliant improvements. It sounded like a reasonable figure, Posey tells the Indy, but no written estimate was provided, and Posey didn’t know the source of the estimate.
Oddly, no release of the deed of trust has been filed with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office, a common practice when a loan is paid off. Asked about that, Posey says, “It’s been quite a task for us to go back and find out what paper we do and don’t have.”
Ithaka’s five remaining no-interest loans require no repayment while properties shelter low-income people. If they’re sold, Posey says the loans are due.
Those include:
• A $175,000 loan on a house at 111 N. Walnut St., secured in 1997. Ithaka owes $170,456. The Assessor’s office lists its market value at $213,700.
• A $150,000 loan on five condominiums at 1939-1947 Henderson Ave., secured in 2002. Ithaka owes the full amount. The assessor states each condo is valued at $99,631, for a total of $498,155.
• An $85,000 loan on a house at 813 S. Tejon St., secured in 2005. The full amount is still owed. Assessor records list market value as $209,730.
• A $153,777 loan on a house at 2811 N. Tejon, purchased in 2006. Ithaka owes the full amount. Assessor market value is stated as $267,878.
• A $70,000 loan on a house at 1111 E. Willamette Ave., purchased in 2006, for which the full amount is still owed. The assessor market value is $292,237.
The loan obligations, of course, mean Ithaka will net less money if the houses are sold. If sold at assessor market value, the homes would bring a total of $852,467 after the loans are paid. If they’re sold for less, like the 323 W. Bijou house, Ithaka would net less.
Ithaka has not publicly disclosed funding sources for the new complex beyond sales of the houses.
Posey says Ithaka has no pending funding applications, and the city is not a partner on the South Union complex.
Kapoor didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Editor's note: This story was updated to attribute the statement of the condition of the houses to Ithaka officials.