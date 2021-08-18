Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, court documents show. Croy’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15. Croy was arrested Feb. 17 and is one of nine Colorado residents charged with crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Klete Keller, a Colorado Springs Olympian and real estate agent, was also charged for his presence in the Capitol on Jan. 6. During an Aug. 4 court hearing, Keller was willing to accept a plea deal from the federal prosecutor. According to reporting from Reuters, the defense and prosecution are “just finalizing an agreement.”
While Keller and Croy are free on bond, Woodland Park resident Robert Gieswein, another Jan. 6 participant and alleged member of the Woodland Wild Dogs, a militia group, plans to appeal the decision denying him pretrial release. Keller and Croy were charged for being present in the Capitol building, but Gieswein is alleged to have attacked police officers while armed with pepper spray and a baseball bat during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.