For those wondering what it means to “help veterans,” look no further than Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center (MCVSC). A gold standard in the Colorado nonprofit sector since 2016, Mt. Carmel is a veteran-focused social impact organization that provides comprehensive life services for veterans, military members and their families.
The center is the passion project of CEO and President of Phil Long Auto Dealerships, Jay Cimino. A lifelong philanthropist, Cimino had known since his brief time spent in the Marine Corps that veterans can have difficulty transitioning into the civilian world once they’re discharged from the military. When he witnessed the transformative leadership of retired Army Col. Bob McLaughlin during his time as the Fort Carson Garrison Commander, Cimino had found the man for the job. Today, McLaughlin serves as Mt. Carmel’s executive director.
The organization is broken down into three teams: Transition and Employment; Behavioral Health and Wellness; and Veteran and Family Resources. With this division of labor, any veteran in need receives tailored, holistic services from an abundance of resources, from financial crisis assistance to trauma-focused yoga classes.
“The issues that veterans struggle with don’t just happen on their own,” says Lindsey Caroon, marketing director at MCVSC. “They may have other health issues or problems going on, which is why Mt. Carmel uses an integrated service model to help them holistically.”
Struggling veterans are oftentimes plagued by a combination of poor health, unemployment and financial instability. Those who exit military service under less-than-ideal circumstances can have reduced access to employment, education and health care, further exacerbating their conditions. Mt. Carmel strives to fill that gap.
MCVSC has served 10,945 unique clients since its inception in 2016, with many of those clients returning for additional services. Altogether, the center has handled 63,573 visits in a little over five years.
When the pandemic hit, the need for their help suddenly increased greatly. “In order to continue serving our veterans in a safe way,” says Caroon, “the center pivoted to online service delivery.” Despite the additional work this required, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. More families were made aware of their services, and now the center is looking to expand.
According to Caroon, the need is great, as MCVSC targets Pueblo as its next major area of operations. McLaughlin emphasized the importance of partnerships in the expansion of services into Pueblo: “It’s never been more true that ‘it takes a village’ to make enduring and impactful change, and it’s evident in our teaming with Comcast in bringing critical programs to the Pueblo veteran community.”
Money raised for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center helps support their mission by funding the variety of programs they run, including food drives, behavioral health therapy, job fairs and more. According to a recent study by the National Institute for Social Impact, the center’s social return on investment (SROI) is excellent — for every $1 the nonprofit invests in its programs, $2 are returned to the community. Considering the nearly $1.8 million Mt. Carmel spent last year, their social impact here is impressive.
