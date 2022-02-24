Colorado Springs School District 11’s regular school board meeting on Feb. 23 was anything but regular. It started with a student-led protest against conservative board members Jason Jorgenson and Al Loma, who have been under fire for offensive conduct — and ended with the board moving to consider their formal reprimand.
Board member Julie Ott condemned Jorgenson and Loma, saying their recent actions “contribute to a hostile and threatening learning and working environment for our students and our staff, for our community members and for our D11 families.”
Jorgenson last week posted an offensive transphobic meme on his public Facebook page which drew widespread backlash from the D11 community, and prompted the protest outside the district’s administration building before the board meeting.
“Director Jorgenson, your meme was more than inconsiderate,” Ott said. “Crude, offensive, hurtful and mean. Those are the words that came to mind when I saw that. … The meme truly has been part of a pattern of mockery of the lives and the loved ones and concerns of others. The board has dealt with apology after revised apology from you, Director Jorgenson, and you have claimed you would do better — and I have been so disappointed.”
Ott also condemned Loma for saying he wanted to “gangster slap” a constituent, for calling a community group of Black men “barking chihuahuas” and “thuggish,” and for other “insulting and … inexcusable behavior.”
Ott noted that Loma’s statements “appear to be part of a pattern of demeaning and threatening language which has included director Loma telling an employee he will ‘hunt him down’ if the employee did not produce the desired results.”
Along with Lauren Nelson and Sandra Bankes, Loma and Jorgenson were elected in November as part of a right-wing slate which gave conservatives a majority on the D11 board.
During board member comments, Ott moved to have reprimand procedures added to the agenda, but Board President Parth Melpakam pushed to move the discussion to a private work session.
“That would be irregular,” Ott responded, adding, “We have addressed this behavior in a board retreat for one board member before — and it hasn't made a difference. So I think we need to move forward with a reprimand. And I think that the threats of violence — no matter how 'rhetorical' — and the hostile environment the language creates … we need to address some of these things. The process for a request for reprimand is to give thumbs up tonight. If we don't get a thumbs up tonight I am happy to bring it back to the … next regular meeting.”
Malpakam declined to move ahead on calling for a thumbs up, saying he wanted to have legal counsel present and move the discussion to an executive session.
The board meeting allowed for an hour of public comment — 20 speakers at 3 minutes apiece — and didn’t come close to getting through everyone who had signed up to speak, including D11 students. Many D11 parents addressed the same concerns Ott raised in calling for the reprimands.
“This is supposed to be a nonpartisan school board where the needs of every student are met,” D11 parent and Neighbors for Education cofounder Michael Williams said. “How is bullying community members and students meeting their needs? I would ask the board to make a motion to reprimand director Jorgenson and Loma. How many times can someone continue to misrepresent the district and apologize, before we address it?”
Joseph Shelton, LGBTQ+ activist Colorado State Board of Education candidate, called for Loma and Jorgenson to step down, saying their actions “put the safety and support of every community member at risk.
“Let's be honest,” he said, “if the roles were flipped, and I was to say that Vice President Jorgenson had fecal matter for brains, or if I were to say I would jump over the dais and gangster slap Loma, you would be probably offended about what I said — and chances are you would ask me to leave the boardroom as well. If our educators did either of these items, they would be reprimanded and investigated to see whether they should still have a job in D11. Why do we hold our educators and community members accountable, but not our elected officials?
“You have accepted [Jorgenson’s and Loma’s] apologies as ‘change’ — and then sit back and watch them do the same thing next week,” Shelton told the board. “Well, I'm sorry, but I'm personally done with apologies.”
Sharon Jamison, parent of two D11 graduates, told Jorgenson and Loma she was “ashamed that you are a part of this board,” adding, “when we have 'grown ups' that act no better than two-year-olds, how can you expect to lead a district?
“You called my son a pile of feces,” she said, “and I feel certain that had my student been in this district, I would have pulled him because of you — and because of you. My son does not deserve to be bullied. My son is transgender. I am incredibly proud of him. … I wonder how many of the lost students in this district are due to bullying?”
Jorgenson read an apology after public comment closed.
“First, my personal deeply held convictions won't change and are aligned with the Bible and biology and that there are only two genders,” he claimed. “That being said, I realize that my post was inconsiderate to others with different beliefs than my own, and was especially inappropriate considering my position as a school board member. … To my constituents that voted for me and expected more of me, I did not act as the person that you elected me to be in this case.”
Loma, who was forced to make a public apology for his “gangster slap” comments earlier this month, insisted he was not apologizing for anything at this meeting. In several minutes of rambling remarks that touched on his “gay family members,” elections and Karl Marx, he falsely claimed his own social media posts were “factual … because I haven’t been in jail in Facebook in a while.” He compared himself to Jesus and urged people to come to his church, drawing an outcry from the audience.
“Director Loma, are you done?” Malpakam said, after struggling to calm the room. “OK. It’s enough. Thank you.”