A Denver District Court judge has ordered the El Paso County Republican Party to redo the assembly for House District 21, The Gazette reported, which led to Karl Dent, a convicted felon, being the only Republican on the June 28 primary ballot.
Incumbent Mary Bradfield missed the ballot by falling less than 1 percent short of the required 30 percent of delegates.
According to the newspaper, the judge ruled that County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins “had no authority to unilaterally and covertly” add a delegate to the HD21 assembly.
That individual was added at the request of Dent, a security company owner who has been convicted for felony trespassing, though he’s appealed. He also still faces some charges.
Dent issued a release on April 14, noting he was acquitted of four of five charges and that he believes the conviction will be overturned on appeal.
He alleged he’s been “railroaded” by the criminal justice system, just like Kyle Rittenhouse was railroaded after he shot and killed people at a racial inequity protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was acquitted at trial on murder charges.
“I want you to put my unfortunate experience with the Colorado judicial system to work for you to protect your rights and your liberty,” Dent said in the release. “Send me to the State House of Representatives and I promise you that what happened to me will never again happen to you, your family, or any other citizen in the State of Colorado.”
The new assembly must take place by April 24.