City Council’s decision to block construction of an apartment complex on Garden of the Gods Road was upheld on May 20 by District Judge David Prince. In August, Council voted 5-4 to deny zoning and other approvals for the project, effectively ending the developer’s bid to build 420 apartments at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road. The decision came after public outcry from nearby residents, who claimed the influx of new traffic would hamper evacuation efforts in the event of a wildfire. The developer, 2424 GOTG LLC filed a lawsuit in September seeking to overturn the city’s decision, claiming Council had abused its authority. Prince’s ruling stated that City Council was well within its rights to block the attempt at rezoning in consideration of “public health and safety.”
Judge upholds city apartment VETO
Stephen K. Hirst
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today