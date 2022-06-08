Ballots for the June 28 primary election were mailed starting Monday, June 6.
The election will decide who runs against whom in the Nov. 8 general election in races for U.S. Senate and House, governor, secretary of state, state legislative seats and local races, such as for El Paso County commissioner, treasurer, clerk and recorder, assessor, sheriff and coroner.
Those registered as Democrats or Republicans will get the primary ballot for their party. Those registered as unaffiliated with receive both ballots but can only vote one ballot.
If someone registers to vote within eight days of the June 28 election, they will not receive a ballot in the mail but must go to a voter service and polling center. Go to clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections
for information about the primary.
You also can choose a participating political party preference, by mail or online at GoVoteColorado.gov, no later than June 6, 2022. After June 6, all unaffiliated voters will receive both party ballots in the mail.
If voting in person, the voter will choose which party’s ballot to vote.
Voters may drop off their ballot in one of the county’s 24/7 secure ballot drop boxes throughout the county, drop it off at a Voter Service and Polling Center, or mail it with adequate postage.
Ballots must be received by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
Check the June 15 issue of the Indy for our endorsements in the contested races.