A wall of flames engulfs an overflowing pot of hot oil moments after a turkey is lowered into it — all part of a Colorado Springs Fire Department demonstration on the dangers of incorrectly cooking a turkey in a fryer. CSFD responded to three unsafe frying turkey incidents during Thanksgiving 2020. They offer these tips for safe turkey frying:
• Always use turkey fryers outdoors and at a safe distance from buildings and other material that can burn.
• Never use a turkey fryer on wooden decks or in garages. Make sure it is on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
• Never leave the fryer unattended. The oil can continue to heat until it catches fire.
• Never let children or pets near the fryer.
• Do not overfill the fryer.
• Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles.
• Wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.
• Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades.
• Water can cause oil to spill over, causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.
• Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby.
• Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.