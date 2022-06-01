One in five adult survivors of COVID under the age of 65 in the U.S. has developed at least one symptom of long COVID, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. For those 65 and older, that number goes up to one in four.
Dr. Michael Roshon, emergency physician with Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and vice president of research operations for Centura, says the most common symptoms of long COVID include fatigue and shortness of breath, but symptoms can include a persistent cough, sleep disturbances, chest pain and cognitive difficulties, or “brain fog.”
Symptoms last 4-6 weeks for some, but can last for months. The worse the infection, the higher the risk for long COVID, Roshon says.
There’s still a lot to learn about the ailment, Roshon says, but he says we do know one thing: Getting vaccinated can reduce your risk of ever developing it.