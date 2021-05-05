This summer promises to be very different from last year’s for Colorado Springs youths. As vaccines get into arms and restrictions lift, the world is starting to open up again.
Kids can now safely grab a lightsaber and do their best Skywalker onstage with a theater group, feed animals at the zoo, camp in the wilderness, interact with local history, learn to cook and pick up a variety of other skills and experiences.
Many families who were locked down last summer now have myriad ways to keep the kids busy when school’s out. Many of these summer camps and activity centers have taken precautions — such as maintaining mask requirements and regularly sanitizing surfaces — as they welcome children back.
Like a high-touch space, we’ve scrubbed the city for many sources of learning and fun — so there’s bound to be something here to catch the eye of a young person in your life.
In addition to those options listed below, parents will want to check out:
• Pikes Peak Library District’s online Summer Adventures — Read, Imagine, and Move — for ages 0 to 12 and 12 to 18. Participate and win prizes! (ppld.org/summer-adventure).
• YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region (ppymca.org) will offer summer youth sports camps, outdoor swimming at city parks and more, and though Camp Shady Brook is currently fully booked at reduced capacity, the Y is hoping eased COVID restrictions will allow more kids to participate.
• Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation (coloradosprings.gov/sports-office/page/youth-sports?mlid=4611) organizes youth sports and sports camps.
• El Paso County Parks and Recreation (communityservices.elpasoco.com), especially the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers, will offer family-friendly activities all summer long.
Happy exploring!
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org
At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, various summer camps are offered from May 31 to Aug. 19. Campers must be a minimum of 5 years old. There are full day camps with half-day camps available exclusively for kindergartners. The teen camp for grades 7-9 is a full week camp only. Masks are required when inside buildings. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. While mask wearing is encouraged outdoors when within 6 feet of another group, it is not required.
Concrete Coyote
1100 S. Royer St., 719-377-2449, concretecouch.org
The Concrete Coyote is Concrete Couch’s summer camp for children ages 9 to 17. Each week has a different theme beginning in June. The summer camp hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be eight weeks of activities, but children are encouraged to sign up for three out of those eight weeks. Participants who wish to sign up for more than three weeks must join a waiting list. All who participate must wear a mask and must bring their own snacks and water. Though participation is free, there is a $50 deposit that will be refunded at the end of the week.
Millibo Art Theatre
1625 S. Tejon St., 719-465-6321, themat.org
Millibo Art Theatre has an extensive list of one- and two-week summer camps designed for children of different age groups to learn about the world of theater. Each class focuses on a different costumed theme ranging from Star Wars to Harry Potter. Masks are required. Classes are limited to 10 students. A physical distance of 6 feet is maintained. Building access is limited to teachers, students and staff. The first of 21 summer camps begins the first week in June. Prices vary from camp to camp.
UpaDowna
335 Manitou Ave., #5, Manitou Springs, 719-429-9006, upadowna.org
UpaDowna offers outdoor adventures to get kids out of the house and moving. Children can experience overnight camping, and supplies will be provided. During the day, there are classes in stand-up paddleboard and a 5- to 7-mile bike ride. While there is no cost, UpaDowna does ask for a donation.
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
215 S. Tejon St., 719-385-5990, cspm.org
While families and children can explore the story of the Colorado Springs area with free programs such as History Detective and Little Learners, the Pioneers Museum has a weeklong Museum Discovery Program for middle school and high school students that runs in June and July. This program, which is limited to 10 students a class, lets students go behind the scenes to see how history is preserved and make a presentation at the end of the week to demonstrate their knowledge. Cost for the program is $150 a student. Social distancing precautions are in place. Visitors to the main museum are staggered, with only 50 visitors at a time during two- to three-hour intervals running 10 a.m. to noon, then noon to 3 p.m. and finally 3 to 5 p.m. Only 20 tickets will be available for each time slot for walk-ins. The remaining tickets must be reserved online. All visitors and volunteers 10 years or older must wear a mask or face covering. Hand sanitizing stations are present throughout. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday and general admission is free.
Pikes Peak Children’s Museum
2565 Airport Road, 719-357-7726, pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org
This new museum has a farm-to-fork installation equipped with play food and a play kitchen for children ages 5 and younger to explore. Older children learn to utilize coding to operate and move a robot. The museum is open for reservations Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with 30-minute breaks taken at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to allow for cleaning surfaces. Admission is free for those under 2 years of age, $10 per person for ages 2 to 10 and $5 for everyone 11 years of age and up.
Catamount Institute
740 W. Caramillo St., 719-471-0910, catamountinstitute.org
Socially distanced summer camps for ages 6 to 16. Camps have a max of 24 campers. No more than 10 campers in a van. No more than 10 campers in a building at once. Daily disinfecting of high contact areas. Daily temperature checks.
Space Foundation Discovery Center
4425 Arrowswest Drive, 719-576-8000, discoverspace.org
The Space Foundation Discovery Center hosts a series of Summer of Discovery Science of Sport workshops every Saturday from June 5 to Aug. 7. There will be two sessions a day, one from 11 a.m. to noon and another from 2 to 3 p.m. Masks are required for all guests above the age of 2. Staff will remind attendees to socially distance and some experiences will limit the number of participants.
Pikes Peak Artist Collective
2708 W. Colorado Ave., Suite C, 717-875-5200, pikespeakartist.com
Themed summer camps each week on Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Masks required. Class sizes limited to 10 max. Surfaces are cleaned often and rigorously.
Colorado Ballet Society
8570 Criterion Drive, #154, 719-272-7078, danceinthesprings.com
While details of the summer program are currently being finalized, the start date will be June 21. Masks are not required, but they do ask that those who can, do wear their mask. Class sizes are limited based on studio square footage to properly socially distance.