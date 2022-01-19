Negotiations between the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and King Soopers will continue this week, after overwhelming majorities of the chain’s unionized employees throughout Colorado voted to strike, which began last Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The union is seeking higher wages and bonuses, on-the-job safety measures such as armed security guards, and improved health care. So far, both sides have indicated that the talks have been unproductive.
The strike is currently expected to last until Feb. 2, although it is unclear when or if unionized Colorado Springs locations will join in the strike, as area employees continue to work due to their contracts expiring at a different date than those in the metro Denver area.
The last strike in Colorado by grocery workers was over 25 years ago, in 1996, when King Soopers’ union employees walked off the job. That strike lasted for 42 days.
