A laboratory study published in the Journal of Natural Products showed cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering healthy human cells.
Oregon State University researchers found that cannabigerolic (CBGA) acid and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) could have the potential to treat coronavirus, as the compounds attached themselves to the virus’ spike proteins, thereby blocking the ability for the pathogen to cause infections.
Lead researcher Richard van Breemen cautioned that the benefit of preventing viral infection must come from the cannabinoid acids, which are heat sensitive — so smoking marijuana would not aid in prevention, as the heat would convert the CBDA and CBGA into cannabidiol and CBGA.
