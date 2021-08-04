U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, claims in an answer filed to a lawsuit alleging he endangered his staff with infection of COVID-19, that his office told staff to take reasonable safety measures to protect against the virus.
Brandon Pope alleged in his lawsuit that he was fired as defense and business advisor in Lamborn’s Colorado Springs office on Dec. 7, 2020, because he accused Lamborn of not taking the virus seriously, and not taking steps to protect his staff from infection, such as wearing masks, social distancing and not allowing remote working. As a result, Pope says, several staffers and Lamborn himself contracted the virus.
When Pope stood up for workers, he was fired, he alleges.
Lamborn’s answer, filed July 30, says Pope “resigned in lieu of termination” and his employment did not end in retaliation for his insistence that workers be made safe from COVID. Lamborn also says in the answer, “Defendant and its employees acted reasonably and in good faith at all material times herein based on all relevant facts and circumstances known by them at the time they so acted.”
Lamborn’s attorneys work for the Office of Employment Counsel, meaning the legal work is taxpayer-funded. He is seeking to have the case moved from U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to the federal court in Denver.