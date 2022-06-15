Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-CD5, voted on June 8 against the Protecting Our Kids Act (H.R.7910), characterizing the bill as restricting the constitutional rights of “younger Americans” because it would raise the age for buying certain semi-automatic guns to 21 from 18, among other regulations.
The bill, which has passed the House and is now with the Senate, stems from the May 24 slaughter of innocent children in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old killed 19 kids and two teachers using an assault-style rifle.
The Protecting Our Kids Act would make firearms trafficking a federal crime, require safe storage of firearms, ban the sale and possession of large-capacity magazines, and ban the manufacture, sale and possession of so-called “ghost guns,” which don’t have serial numbers.
Lamborn said in a release the bill “hinders [citizens’] ability to protect themselves and their families” but does “nothing to address the causes of mass shootings.”
He also accused Democrats of having “no respect” for the 2nd Amendment.
“I will always stand against any legislation that restricts an individual’s God-given right to own and carry a firearm,” he said. For the 2022 election cycle, Lamborn has raised about $309,000, of which roughly $4,000 came from gun rights groups, according to opensecrets.org. The NRA has endorsed Lamborn in the June 28 primary.
Lamborn was joined by Colorado Reps. Ken Buck (R-CD4) and Lauren Boebert (R-CD3) in opposing the measure. The rest of Colorado’s congressional delegation, all Democrats, voted for it.
“This nonsense about using AR-15s for ranching or home defense is a sales pitch by the gun lobby,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CD6) and a decorated former Army Ranger, said in a campaign ad. “Don’t be fooled. Ranchers don’t fight armed platoons of raccoons. And if you say you need an AR-15 to protect your home — you’re just not shooting straight.”