When Bill Sulzman, 82, noticed people circling his small cottage carrying tape measures, cameras and clipboards last summer and fall, he knew something was up.

He didn’t know then, but he’s since found out, that his home for 32 years, for which he pays nominal rent, was sold in October without his knowledge.

That sale and others are part of a plan to liquidate many of Ithaka Land Trust’s roughly two dozen rental properties. Most were built 100 or more years ago and were acquired through donations and purchases financed by nuns and the city.

Over the years, though, Ithaka’s maintenance bills grew while rents barely budged. With limited operating funds, the nonprofit has cooked up a plan to monetize the mostly Westside properties so it can fix up some of its rentals and build a low-income housing project southeast of downtown.

The plan, kept largely under wraps for months, has resulted in conflict between Ithaka’s current leadership and its founder, along with long-time members of the Ithaka community who have ties to the organization from its early days.

They feel betrayed, they say, because they were kept in the dark and, based on what they know so far, don’t approve of the new plan.

“You are selling affordable houses cheap to developers who stand to make a lot of money. They buy cheap, turn the houses over fast and triple the rent,” Steve Handen, Ithaka’s first director, says in an email to the Ithaka board. “A very profitable business — at the expense of the poor.”

Handen founded the land trust in 1981, when the Vietnam War was a bad memory, the environmental movement had taken root and sky-high oil prices had pushed people to ponder alternatives to fossil fuels.

It was a co-op of sorts that some might describe as communal living. Dubbed the Bijou Community after its first acquisition at 411 W. Bijou St., Ithaka’s members even created a columbarium there, where ashes of members and loved ones are buried and other members had hoped to be.

That property was sold in October.

Though many people have been helped by Ithaka, the nonprofit deferred property maintenance for so long that its current board believes it’s better to shed the properties and congregate low-income families in one place to streamline delivery of social services and foster community. The end goal: to transition people out of poverty and into independent living.

To do that, Ithaka has sold 10 houses, and plans to sell many more under an arrangement with an out-of-town developer who already has overhauled three properties and tripled the rent. Ithaka also floated the developer three no-interest loans to help finance the sales.

Luckily for Ithaka, advocates say, the developer is civic-minded and working shoulder to shoulder with the nonprofit and other partners to enable it to last for decades to come.

But one housing expert familiar with the local affordable housing situation says Ithaka’s shift doesn’t make sense. “The purpose of a community land trust is to create permanent housing, long-term affordable housing,” says Aimee Cox, who worked for the city on affordable housing issues prior to taking a job in southern California to work with homeless issues in recent years. “The main reason people become homeless is they can’t afford affordable housing.”

The rift comes amid an affordable housing crisis in Colorado Springs. Not only is there a shortage, but rents are rising. A one-bedroom apartment fetches nearly $1,300 a month — five times what Sulzman pays.

So where will people like Sulzman go?

Ithaka Land trust’s articles of incorporation, filed in April 1981, describe these goals:

• Acquire land and buildings through gifts, bequests and purchase to house people. Those people, in turn, are to help house, feed and provide spiritual care for the poor and needy.

• Promote co-ops that provide opportunities to everyone, but especially the poor, and contribute to their economic, spiritual, education, social and physical development.

• Promote self-reliance in food production, and rehabilitate urban houses.

• Promote nonviolent principles in the neighborhood and the world, advance organic farming, embrace environmentally, ecologically and socially responsible practices, and support nonpolluting technologies.

• “Withdraw agricultural land from the speculative market and urban land/buildings from speculative development, thereby hoping to hasten the day when land will be looked upon as a common trust and not as a market commodity.”

Handen, 80, was director for 20 years and had a hand in the founding of Marian House Kitchen. He says the first acquisition, “The Bijou House” at 411 W. Bijou, gave the Bijou Community its name. A vacant lot next door hosted midnight basketball games among neighborhood teens.

“I just felt so glad these teenagers were there playing basketball and not out stealing hubcaps,” he tells the Indy in a phone interview.

But the court is now overgrown with grass and weeds, and signs discourage its use, he says. “My heart is heavy,” he says. “Now it’s a parking lot.”

Back then, Handen and others didn’t draw a salary. Rather, “members” pitched in to paint, lay carpet and do other chores at the houses.

Ithaka helped people integrate from prison — still part of the nonprofit’s mission — provided meals to members and took them to doctor visits, he says. One property housed eight or nine people. “Again, the folks took care of it themselves,” Handen says. “They had someone come in every night to cook supper. Everyone had chores to keep the place clean. A woman kept up the yard. That was her thing. There wasn’t a dandelion or gum wrapper or cigarette butt anywhere.”

That common purpose helped keep the properties affordable, he says.

Sulzman, for example, moved into one of two cottages behind 817 S. Tejon St. in the late 1980s and paid $150 a month rent for years. He helped grow vegetables and has been a high-visibility activist against war, weapons of mass destruction and social injustice.

He’s often seen on street corners holding a banner opposing military action and has picketed local military bases. He also attends demonstrations against the militarization of space at the Space Symposium held annually at The Broadmoor.

After Handen left his director role in 2000, Sheldon King took over. King acquired more houses, some with city grants, and tried to perpetuate the movement, Handen says.

“It was a nice community that we prized,” Handen says. “It’s all the work, all the people, all the memories, the people who were so generous. I can’t just wash that away.”

He wants to know how many people will be kicked out.

“You speak endlessly of ‘community’ while you dismantle it at every turn,” he says in a recent letter to Ithaka’s current director, Anjuli Kapoor. “Before you go further with your secret plans you might think of informing the public what future your new pile of cash holds for the poor of Colorado Springs.”

But the plan seems to be one whose time has come, considering the shape some properties are in.

It’s ironic that Ithaka’s goals included the idea of “reversing urban decay,” but it’s the rundown shape of many of Ithaka’s 26 buildings that played a central role in the decision to sell them.

Esther Kisamore moved into the cottage next to Sulzman’s 30 years ago. Her role in the Bijou Community was to look over job applications for community members seeking work and help residents obtain their medications, along with cooking meals and other duties.

She pays $287 a month rent, which helps her make ends meet on a fixed income of a mere $968 a month in Social Security benefits.

Kisamore, in her 80s, says Ithaka told her 2½ years ago she and others like her would be grandfathered in at their current rents and didn’t have to worry about finding another place to live.

Sulzman, a former Catholic priest, tells a similar story. He now pays $250 a month from his fixed income of $850 a month from the government’s old-age pension fund. He also draws food stamps and considers himself at “the very bottom of the safety net.”

When he inherited money from his siblings years ago, he donated it to Ithaka. “I was supporting the cause,” he says. “I knew I was being subsidized, so I often steered money into it.”

About 10 years ago, he says, many of the community activities and work projects went by the wayside as residents aged.

After Kapoor took over, he says, the mission changed and redefined all the housing as “transitional,” meaning Ithaka would teach them life skills and push people out of the nest.

About a year ago, Sulzman says, Ithaka notified him his lease agreement would change from long-term to month-to-month. “We had to accept they could get us out of here with as little as 30 days notice,” he says.

So when the new buyers showed up to assess the property he lives in, he called Ithaka to ask what was going on. He says he was told the property was being reviewed for maintenance work.

When the property actually sold in October, Sulzman began to panic over being evicted. He’s made many phone calls and visits to Ithaka but says he received “evasive” responses about what was happening.

“I don’t know how soon I’ll have to move,” he says. “I don’t know if raising a stink will make that sooner than later.”

Kisamore and Sulzman say they gather it’s up to them and others to find places to move to. They’ve been encouraged to sign up for waiting lists for low-income housing, such as with the Colorado Springs Housing Authority (CSHA), where waiting lists contain thousands of names.

There simply aren’t rentals at a low enough price, Kisamore says. “This town hasn’t done anything to make housing available for low-income people.”

Colorado Springs’ affordable housing shortage is nothing new.

The need stands at more than 20,000 units, according to one analysis, and seems to be growing.

The highest demand lies in the category of households living at 50 percent or less of the Area Median Income, Chad Wright, CSHA’s executive director, says in an email. “Those units are also the most difficult to develop,” he says.

Affordable housing is defined as spending 30 percent of income for housing. So those living at 50 percent of the median income, or $40,800 a year, would pay $1,020 a month.

The city reports that a recent analysis of rents and vacancies shows apartments in the $1,000-per-month range have the lowest vacancy rates in Colorado Springs.

For Sulzman, 30 percent of his income is $255 a month. But there are virtually no rental properties available at $255 a month, and many residents pony up $600 and more to rent just a room in a house.

Moreover, home prices have soared, driving the median listing price to $350,000 in Colorado Springs, according to realtor.com. The rising cost of homes worked against the city in its bid to be the permanent home of Space Command. With housing costs a factor in the decision, the Air Force chose Huntsville, Alabama, where the median home price is $249,900.

But Mayor John Suthers, in his 2020 state of the city address last fall, delivered an upbeat message about affordable housing, calling the multi-family inventory “strong.” He noted:

• 594 units were under construction, including 540 units serving working families at 60 percent or less of area median income and 54 units that will serve very-low-income seniors. Those included Cottonwood Creek Apartments, the Barnes Apartments, Atrium at Austin Bluffs and Shooks Run Apartments.

• Four projects in the region that have received tax credit reservations from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority. Those include The Commons, a 50-unit “permanent supportive housing project” that will help families struggling to exit homelessness; the 60-unit Villas at Mesa Ridge for seniors; The Village at Solid Rock, 77 units designed for working families, and Garden Apartments, which will provide 85 affordable rentals for very-low-income families.

• Three other projects — Academy Heights Apartments, Draper Commons and the Zebulon Apartments will provide more than 600 additional units.

That’s 1,466 units, or a fraction of the 20,000 needed.

• The city’s HomeCOS plan has set up “a well-integrated application process for land entitlements and financing” for low-income housing, with the city committing its annual private activity bond cap and its annual federal HOME funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help finance all of those projects. So far, the city has leveraged $250 million in development activity, “making construction of new affordable housing a significant contributor to the region’s economic recovery,” Suthers said.

• Moreover, fees from private activity bond issuance will be used to seed a pre-development fund for local nonprofit housing providers. Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity recently closed on land for 30 homes for low-income residents, and the Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust helps 12 or more families each year in buying their first home.

Suthers didn’t mention Ithaka’s plans, though the city’s Community Development Division Manager Steve Posey tells the Indy in an email that the city funneled $750,000 in federal grant funds to help Ithaka purchase and rehabilitate six properties from 1997 to 2009.

“We are working with Ithaka to evaluate their portfolio of properties in a way that will enable Ithaka to effectively continue its mission,” Posey says. “We look forward to working with staff in the Planning Department to review applications for future Ithaka projects.”

More about Ithaka’s development project later.

Kapoor was hired as director in October 2017 after working for three years for Fostering Hope Foundation, which serves youths in foster care and corrections. Her staff consists of at least six people with a payroll of nearly $300,000, according to the agency’s website and tax documents.

She tells the Indy in a phone interview that a review of the nonprofit’s buildings showed that all its houses need major maintenance costing from $40,000 to $300,000 each and totaling $1 million or more. She says Ithaka simply didn’t have the money.

A donor gave Ithaka more than $1 million in recent years, but that money is restricted; Ithaka can draw only about $52,000 per year, and it must be used “solely for rent supplements and financial support to indigent persons in the Pikes Peak Region,” the bequest says.

Ithaka’s IRS Form 990 for calendar year 2019, the most recent available, states that it spent $482,555 but received only $254,821 in revenue from its chief mission, which is described like this: “Property is held in perpetuity for the benefit of people with limited incomes, and to promote the value of living in an inclusive neighborhood. Ithaka’s goal is to provide affordable rental units targeting individuals who earn less than 30 percent of the area median income. In addition, Ithaka operates two hospitality houses with twenty-three beds for no or low income people.”

Kapoor, 39, who’s fashioned the arrangement to sell off the homes, has full support from the board, which bounced her pay by 44 percent, to $76,070, in two years. In an email to the Indy, Board Chair Amner Carmona Molina praised Kapoor’s “immaculate work and leadership.” Molina, who says he’s in his 20s, refused to disclose his exact age.

Besides needing cash flow, Kapoor says in a phone interview, “We don’t have a place to come together to do programs. It’s not just about housing. It’s about building a support system.”

In late 2019 and early 2020, Kapoor was putting together a capital campaign to raise money to sustain the houses. That effort was disrupted when COVID-19 emerged. But by then, she’d created a Plan B after she met Drew Gaiser, 40, of Denver, the fourth generation in his family to work in the development business.

Gaiser, a firefighter with the West Metro Fire Protection District in Lakewood, says he heard that Ithaka might be looking to sell houses, so he expressed interest.

Ithaka and Gaiser, and his partner, Colorado Springs firefighter Ryan Royal, eventually arrived at a deal in which all parties will benefit, Gaiser says. (Royal, in his late 30s, is the son of the recently nominated Springs fire chief, Randy Royal, who takes over March 5.)

Under that deal, since January 2020, Ithaka has sold 10 properties to several companies controlled by Gaiser, who with his family also owns and operates a winery in California.

Those 10 properties had a combined value, according to the El Paso County Assessor’s Office, of $2.3 million. Ithaka received $1.8 million in cash for the properties, and is floating $350,000 worth of no-interest loans to Gaiser’s companies, records show.

Ithaka sold the properties to Gaiser for about $138,70 less than assessor market value, which generally understates market values, because assessor reappraisals trail the market by two years, and the Colorado Springs market has seen double-digit value increases in recent years.

Kapoor and Gaiser say the properties’ poor condition brought their values down, though Gaiser admits no formal appraisals were conducted prior to the sales.

Ithaka’s arrangement with Gaiser isn’t a run-of-the-mill land deal.

First, Ithaka didn’t list the properties on the open market, but rather gave Gaiser and Royal exclusive access to buy them.

Second, Gaiser agreed to allow Ithaka clients to occupy some of the houses his companies bought for two years, or even longer, to give Ithaka time to build its new project for some clients and find alternative housing for others.

Third, Ithaka is carrying no-interest loans on two of the 10 properties purchased by Gaiser’s companies, totaling $350,217. Monthly payments total $1,750 and must be repaid within 36 months, the deeds of trust show.

As Gaiser says, the loans give Ithaka additional cash flow as the loans are repaid, and the sales yielded a pile of cash for the nonprofit.

While not common, loans by a nonprofit to an individual or business aren’t illegal.

Gary Butterworth, CEO of the nonprofit Pikes Peak Community Foundation, says that public charities are given “great flexibility” in managing assets for the benefit of their missions.

Addressing the issue generally but not specifically as it pertains to Ithaka, Butterworth says, “Nonprofits do have the ability [to] leverage their assets in a variety of ways. They’ve got to be able to demonstrate the activity is aligned with their charitable purpose.”

As Kapoor says, the cash will keep the nonprofit afloat, fund needed repairs and provide seed money for the complex planned for the long-abandoned former El Paso County Public Health building at 301 and 305 S. Union Blvd., just east of Memorial Park.

The deals also seem to be a good thing for Gaiser. Three houses on Spruce Street sold to Gaiser, for example, used to rent for $500 a month under Ithaka’s ownership, Handen says. Now, they command monthly rents of $1,500 under Gaiser’s ownership, a figure Gaiser confirms.

However, he’s quick to add the three homes required new roofs, appliances, sewer work, flooring, tree trimming, yard cleanup and fences — which carried a combined price tag of “six figures.”

“They were in rough shape,” he says in a phone interview.

A check of Pikes Peak Regional Building Department records shows permits have been issued for the three Spruce Street houses, but none of the others after Gaiser acquired them. The Spruce permits included such things as replacing electrical outlets and adding a washer/dryer with heater, installing a dryer vent, converting a shower into a tub, and one reroof, at 122 N. Spruce.

Of course, there’s no need for a permit to replace appliances and many other remodeling activities.

Gaiser says he’s spent $108,000 remodeling the three Spruce Street houses and plans to spend another $86,000. His companies also have invested $35,000 in two other properties but none of the work so far has required a permit. He plans to spend another $150,000 on those houses.

Kapoor explains in a follow-up email that all residents who occupied a house sold to Gaiser’s companies were moved to other Ithaka properties, were moved into housing outside Ithaka, moved in with family members or stayed in the home and are now renting from Gaiser.

She says Ithaka has a two-year contract with Gaiser that allows Ithaka to either build a new complex for clients or find placement properties “outside Ithaka” for its tenants living in homes now owned by Gaiser’s companies.

That timeframe can be extended, she says, in order to not compound the problem of homelessness.

Speaking of the new complex proposed on South Union, Kapoor says, “A new property will allow us to serve 450 more families over the next 60 years, something that wouldn’t be possible if we kept our current properties, given their extensive updating/maintenance needs.”

Gaiser says the arrangement was designed so everybody wins.

By Gaiser purchasing the properties, Ithaka came away with cash to address deferred maintenance on its other properties. The agreement requires Gaiser to keep other Ithaka clients in place until a new facility is prepared, and Gaiser noted that four of the Gaiser/Royal properties remain in the Ithaka program.

“It wasn’t just a real estate transaction,” Gaiser says. “The deal was structured for capital, property improvements and cash flow for ongoing operations.”

He’s willing to do that, he says, because Ithaka’s mission “spoke to our hearts” and he imagines his business driven by civic responsibility.

Although one Ithaka resident didn’t meet income and credit guidelines to rent from Gaiser, he accommodated her anyway, he says.

“There were times we took zero rent and left the residents in place and had flexibility to work with Ithaka,” he says. “We were patient in working with them, so it didn’t disrupt their overall mission. We want to create a model where we can help others in what we do. We saw where we could do more than buy a house and flip it.”

But once the new facility is ready, the properties Gaiser purchased from Ithaka will be rented at market rates, he acknowledged.

As for Kisamore and Sulzman being misled, Kapoor admits that “yes: these two renters were initially told that they would be grandfathered in but only in terms of their participation in the program and their rental fees; their fees have not changed.”

But that participation plan changed, she says, “once we realized we would need to utilize our assets to purchase a more sustainable property.” Asked if Kisamore and Sulzman will be forced out, she says, “Our Transitional Specialists work with all of our residents to ensure more permanent housing beyond Ithaka. I am sure you understand that given privacy laws, I cannot comment on particular residents.”

Kapoor says there’s a good chance most other Ithaka properties also will be sold.

“If Ithaka determines that a new build is appropriate in order to sustain our operations, we will look at liquidating most of the remainder of our properties (except for 2) in order to assist with construction costs,” she says.

Those two are a 10-bedroom house at 321 Mesa Road, known as the Shore House, and a 14-unit building at 845 N. Spruce St. Both serve people reintegrating into the community from prison and being homeless.

While she didn’t say if future sales would be open to other bidders, Kapoor says she knows of no other developers who would buy them and allow Ithaka tenants to occupy them for two years, as Gaiser and Royal agreed to do on some of the houses they bought.

As for the columbarium at 411 W. Bijou, now owned by Gaiser, Kapoor says the board has asked Handen and other Bijou Community members to submit a proposal for moving it.

“If it is determined that the plan is mission-oriented, the Board would work with the Bijou Community members on coordinating the move that preserves the sacred memorial to a new site,” she says.

The low-income complex Ithaka hopes to build would sit on 8.8 acres on South Union. The existing buildings were vacated in 2011 and 2012 when the county moved Public Health and other county offices to the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road.

Two chief partners are the Legacy Institute, a nonprofit funded by the late philanthropist Margot Lane, and Gaiser’s operation.

Records show that Ithaka loaned $1 million of the $2.5 million paid for the property in October by Hillside Community Preparatory School, a sister organization to Legacy Institute. In exchange for its role in funding, Ithaka will obtain three to four acres upon which to locate its housing complex, says Legacy CEO Zach McComsey.

McComsey, 40, says plans call for building a preparatory school there, and Gaiser could develop a portion of the parcel into market-based housing.

“We think it’s a great opportunity,” he says. “The idea is, it would give them much better housing quality and serve the same amount [of people] and maybe more and do centralized programming in a central campus.”

As Kapoor put it in an email, the new campus would enable Ithaka to better carry out the original mission to promote cooperative communities.

“While here, these families will engage in self-care, develop lasting community connections and relationships with supportive peers and staff, build skills for better economic opportunity, and take significant steps in recovery from trauma, mental and physical illness, incarceration, and addiction,” she says.

Although McComsey says it’s unclear whether the buildings will be remodeled or replaced, Gaiser says, “We spent a lot of time looking at it, and a remodel is not economical and there are [asbestos] abatement requirements.”

The next step, he says, is to seek rezoning from government use to mixed use to accommodate residences and a school.

Gaiser says no budget has yet been adopted, and there’s no specific timeline for completion of the complex.

It’s also unclear whether the rest of the remaining Ithaka properties, valued at roughly $2 million by the Assessor’s Office, will yield adequate construction funds. But both Gaiser and McComsey laud the project.

“It was not an easy decision [for Ithaka officials],” McComsey says. “When their board saw a potential for a nicer place across from a park, they thought, ‘We can finally get these people in something that has more dignity.’”

While Gaiser has no second thoughts about what’s transpired with Ithaka, he acknowledges it represents what can be a heart-wrenching collision of what once was and what many hope will come to be.

“I have to go back to the condition of the properties, the deferred maintenance. I feel terrible that people are upset, but at the same time, I think the condition of the properties is requiring the innovation.”

Cox, the former city official working on affordable housing, says, “The whole idea of the shift from permanent affordable housing to transitional housing is nonsensical. These are not people who are going to benefit from transitional housing.” In fact, Cox says, the Colorado Springs continuum of care has moved away from transitional housing to more permanent housing.

“There’s no amount of social services that will help an 80-year-old find permanent housing. Bill Sulzman doesn’t need social services. He needs permanent affordable housing,” Cox says. “If you’re a community trust, you don’t just sell. That’s contrary to the trust.”

Bijou Community supporters, including Bill Thomas, who’s retired from the Air Force and helps put out the street newspaper, The Echo, which reported on Ithaka’s plans recently, wrote an email to the Ithaka board on Jan. 18. He is sad about Ithaka selling off properties without consulting those who invested “their very heart and soul” in the nonprofit.

“These were community members that gave so generously of their time, wealth, energy, and love over a period of decades. In many ways, it was their life’s work,” he and others wrote. “Greater respect should have been given to these visionaries and all they have done dedicating their lives to the poor, the sick, and the homeless.” That said, Thomas is still willing to offer the Bijou Community’s assistance “in whatever way might be productive, even if it just means lending a hand relocating the Columbarium.”

Handen, too, is angry but also crestfallen. “To me it’s heartbreaking,” he says. “It’s like 40 years of work that just went down the toilet.”

