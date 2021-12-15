El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police Department worked together to arrest a pair of suspects in a string of thefts of property valued at $450,000, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The investigation, launched in October, traced thefts of campers, trailers and construction equipment that started in June in the city and county.
Authorities arrested Bobby Turner, 46, and Lindsey McCarten, 27, on Nov. 30. Additional charges are pending, and citizens who suspect they also were victimized should contact Detective Jeff Schulz, 719-520-7651 or jeffreyschulz@elpasoco.com.
Turner awaits court dates in December and January and remained jailed on $100,000 bond as of Dec. 10. McCarten was released from jail on a bond amount that was not available by press time.
The Sheriff’s Office returned property to several victims, but noted in a release, “Unfortunately, much of what was stolen may never be recovered.”
CSPD’s Property Crimes and Motor Vehicle Theft units took part in the investigation with the county’s Criminal Intelligence Unit.