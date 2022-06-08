Four agencies have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs, seeking to change the city’s elections from April to November.
Citizens Project, Colorado Latinos Vote, the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region and the Black/Latino Leadership Coalition filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver on June 1. The group is represented by the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School.
The lawsuit argues that Colorado Springs is “nearly alone” among Colorado cities and towns in holding its election in April of odd-numbered years, noting that only three of the state’s 25 most populous cities and towns do so — Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Grand Junction.
“The timing of Colorado Springs’ elections for City Council and Mayor massively disadvantages Hispanic and Black residents,” the lawsuit notes, adding that non-white voter participation is a fraction of that of white people. “This racial disparity dwarfs those often seen in Voting Rights Act cases.”
The mayor’s office’s only comment was to note the election schedule is set forth in the City Charter.
The lawsuit alleges the spring election schedule causes an “enormous racial disparity,” and cited figures to demonstrate that. The city’s last three elections — in 2017, 2019 and 2021 — saw turnout of Hispanic registered voters at 17 percent, 19 percent and 12 percent, respectively, compared to white turnout of 34 percent, 36 percent and 26 percent, respectively. In contrast Hispanic turnout was 72 percent, 50 percent and 69 percent in November elections held in 2016, 2018 and 2020, respectively.
Numbers for Black voter turnout are similar, the lawsuit says.
That means the city’s election timing works to deny and abridge their right to vote in violation of the Voting Rights Act, the lawsuit contends.
“Hispanic and Black residents are also starkly underrepresented in the City’s government,” the lawsuit said, noting that since 2012, more than 90 percent of successful candidates for Council and mayor were white; not a single person of color prevailed in the at-large Council election.
“The City’s government is less responsive to the needs and interests of Hispanic and Black residents, too,” the lawsuit adds. “Their concerns about police violence, public health, education, housing, and city funding decisions have been pervasively ignored.”
Because people of color cannot as easily access the political system, “The City’s Hispanic and Black residents have long endured, and continue to experience, discrimination in income, housing, education, health, and public transportation.”
The suit notes that the city can’t feasibly argue that holding elections in April saves money, because if they were held in November, the city could share the cost of the election with others who place candidate races or ballot measures on the ballot.
The timing of elections is established in the City Charter, and deviates from state law mandates for municipalities to hold elections in November through the city’s home-rule powers.
One example of resulting discrimination cited in the lawsuit is the removal of Councilor Yolanda Avila from the El Paso County Public Health Board. Avila represents the diverse southeast District 4. Council replaced her with Dave Donelson, a white man who represents District 1, a predominantly white district.
The lawsuit quotes Avila saying, “It’s another way to suppress my voice and the voice of my district.”
“Holding elections in April makes the city government less accountable to the urgent needs of our community,” Chuck Montoya, executive director of Colorado Latinos Vote, said in a release.
The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the city’s election timing violates the Voting Rights Act, for an order mandating November elections and for attorney fees and lawsuit costs.
An Aug. 2 scheduling conference has been set.