The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region has announced its first video contest for youths: GenZVote! The contest topic is “Why should Gen Z vote?” Entrants must be between 16 and 23 years old and live in El Paso County or Teller County. Submissions are to be 30-60 seconds long and will be accepted Sept. 1-19. Winners will be announced by Oct. 3. This year’s top winners can win $1,000.
“GenZ is diverse and highly educated. They are proving to be socially responsible and understand actions speak louder than words,” says contest organizer Peg Henjum. “Their aspirations transcend partisan outcomes and generate hope for the future of our democratic experiment. We need the GenZ generation, as digital natives, to step up, use their voices and lead!”
Young voters make up a third of eligible voters in our nation, yet the voter turnout rate for this group is shockingly low. The GenZVote! video contest is an effort to help young and future voters understand the importance of using their voice through elections. The project aligns with the mission of the League of Women Voters, “Defend Democracy. Empower Voters.”
For more information and to register, visit lwvppr.org/genzvote.