The city has invited the community to a briefing on the public engagement process that’s been formulated to “give residents a voice in helping to inform the future of the Westside Community Center,” according to a news release. City representatives don’t plan to take questions from the audience.
It starts at noon Friday, April 15, at the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Room 102. A recording of the briefing will be posted at coloradosprings.gov.
City representatives at the event will include District 3 Councilor Stephannie Fortune; Kim King, the city’s recreation and administration manager; public engagement facilitator Kimberley Sherwood; and Ryan Trujillo, deputy chief of staff.
The city began searching for a new operator for the community center in late 2020 through a process that became somewhat contentious and ultimately stalled after the current operator, the Center for Strategic Ministry, withdrew from consideration in March and the city canceled its request for proposal. CSM’s contract ends May 31.